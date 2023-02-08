AFC Notes: Jets, Patriots, Ran Carthon, Titans

Jets
- Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate highlighted his meeting with the Jets at the Shrine Bowl as one that stood out to him. (Ryan Fowler)
- Oklahoma S Justin Broiles met with the Jets at the Tropical Bowl. (Justin Melo)
- Oregon State OL Brandon Kipper met with 22 teams at the NFLPA Bowl, including the Jets. (Justin Melo)
- Ian Rapoport reports that former Jets OL coach John Benton is expected to interview for the same job with the Rams.
Patriots
- Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers is set to be one of the top free-agent wide receivers available this offseason, and the Athletic’s Chad Graff says his market will likely dictate whether or not New England can bring him back.
- If Meyers’ offers are in the range of $12 million a year, Graff thinks the Patriots will be highly competitive. If the bidding reaches $16 million a year or more, however, that might be too rich for their blood.
- Graff expects Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn to do relatively well in free agency given his age and the high demand for tackles. Wynn didn’t play well in 2022 but Graff points out that neither did plenty of other players who played under Matt Patricia, and Wynn has some solid tape in previous seasons to point to.
- Graff writes if the glut of available running backs pushes down the demand for Patriots RB Damien Harris in free agency, it’s quite possible New England is able to bring him back.
- He mentions if longtime Patriots veteran S Devin McCourty and STer Matthew Slater want to keep playing, the team will likely find a way to keep them. Graff also thinks the team will want to find a way to retain S Jabrill Peppers.
Titans
Former University of Tennessee QB Peyton Manning was a teammate of new Titans GM Ran Carthon in college and in the NFL with the Colts. Manning believes that Carthon will do a great job and mesh well with HC Mike Vrabel.
“I am very happy for Ran,” Manning said, via Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. “I saw him in San Francisco recently – I went to the 49ers-Seahawks playoff game (last month) and he was going through the interview process (in Tennessee). I wished him luck during those interviews, and then he got the job. I remember Ran as a player – a smart player, a tough player, and accountable. You could tell he grew up in a football family. It didn’t take him long to figure out our system. We put him on there a lot during critical situations because he knew what to do. As a quarterback, you always want running backs in there that know what to do.”
“He’s a sharp guy,” Manning said of Carthon. “I think he’s a great hire by the Titans, and I think he’ll do a heck of a job. They both want to win – that’s all Mike cares about, winning. And Ran, speaks the same language. I think the two of them can work well together. It’s obviously important for head coaches and GMs to be in sync. You don’t have to agree on everything, but you better be communicating and talking things out. I think he’ll do that. I think it could be a really good combination.”
- Albert Breer reports that the Titans are hiring Packers executive Chad Brinker as their new assistant general manager.
