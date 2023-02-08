AFC Notes: Jets, Patriots, Ran Carthon, Titans

Former University of Tennessee QB Peyton Manning was a teammate of new Titans GM Ran Carthon in college and in the NFL with the Colts. Manning believes that Carthon will do a great job and mesh well with HC Mike Vrabel.

“I am very happy for Ran,” Manning said, via Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. “I saw him in San Francisco recently – I went to the 49ers-Seahawks playoff game (last month) and he was going through the interview process (in Tennessee). I wished him luck during those interviews, and then he got the job. I remember Ran as a player – a smart player, a tough player, and accountable. You could tell he grew up in a football family. It didn’t take him long to figure out our system. We put him on there a lot during critical situations because he knew what to do. As a quarterback, you always want running backs in there that know what to do.”