AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Antonio Pierce, Jarrett Stidham, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham wants to be the starter next season in Denver and feels that he played well in the team’s final two games this season.

“I’m very confident I can be the guy for us next season. I have no doubts about that,” Stidham said on Monday, via Nick Kosmider of TheAthletic.com. “I’ll be back in April ready to rock. I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Broncos TE Greg Dulcich says his “hamstring feels great” but has also had a foot issue that required him to have to see specialists. (Chris Tomasson)

Chargers

A veteran NFL coach predicted to the Athletic’s Mike Sando that the Chargers would end up hiring Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh , staving off competition from the Raiders: “They want Harbaugh, and he wants them, so I would think they would get that done. The Raiders want Harbaugh, too, so the Raiders could outbid them, but I don’t think that will happen.”

, staving off competition from the Raiders: “They want Harbaugh, and he wants them, so I would think they would get that done. The Raiders want Harbaugh, too, so the Raiders could outbid them, but I don’t think that will happen.” Another executive thought the Raiders made more sense, however, citing ownership in Los Angeles as a possible concern: “With the Raiders, he is going to have less interference. If he goes to the Chargers, the (owner Dean Spanos ’) son ( John Spanos ) is involved, family members are involved, all those things. But you get a better quarterback right away in Herbert.”

’) son ( ) is involved, family members are involved, all those things. But you get a better quarterback right away in Herbert.” Chargers WR Mike Williams said he is ahead of schedule with his ACL rehab and added that he plans to return next season. (Kris Rhim)

said he is ahead of schedule with his ACL rehab and added that he plans to return next season. (Kris Rhim) Chargers RB Austin Ekeler also said that he isn’t ruling out a potential return to the team. (Rhim)

Raiders

Raiders owner Mark Davis is impressed with what interim HC Antonio Pierce has done after taking over the team but will still be doing his due diligence. Raiders LB Maxx Crosby praised what Pierce has brought to the team’s locker room and wouldn’t mind seeing him back next year.

“Yeah, I think the team really played well down the stretch, and I think going 4-2 in the division is really a positive for us,” Davis said, via Paul Gutierrez. “Obviously, that’s what we have to take care of first is the division. And we went into Kansas City, in a tough game, and beat them [20-14 on Christmas Day], and we took care of Denver here at home to end the season.”

“It’s legendary,” Crosby commented on changes brought by Pierce. “When you have the right culture, a guy like A.P. that embraces the history of the Raiders, it’s special. … A ton of legends [visit] consistently because of the amount of respect they have for him. So, it makes you, as a player, want to go out there and show who you are. You know what I mean? You want to be at that level one day. For me, that’s what I’ve talked about many times — I’m going to be a gold jacket guy. For me, every single time I step out on the field, it’s in the back of my head — I want to be the best, baddest dude on the field. At all times. So when you have dudes like that walking around the building every single day, you love it and that’s what you want.”

“You just keep growing, I mean, you talk about culture, you talk about foundation, you talk about your DNA, talk about what you want it to look like, your structure, your coaches, your players, having your identity,” Pierce noted on the state of the team since taking over. “To me, our players and our coaches will be a reflection of me and I’ll go forward as we move into this bad boy. But there’s a lot of things that I can still grow from. “This is a great experience, great kickstart. I think we do have a solid foundation that we’ve built so far, but there’s more to go and, no excuse, but it is difficult to do in the middle of the season and to get guys to buy in and really believe that that’s how you’re going to win and that’s the way to win. [If] we have time to do presentations, put that in OTAs, minicamps, training camp, get that bonding, that chemistry together, I think it’ll be a pretty thing to watch.”

