AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Antonio Pierce, Bengals, Chiefs, Raiders

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow called Week 9 against the Raiders a must-win game given they need to avoid falling to 3-6.

“We’re 3-5,” Burrow said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “You go to 3-6 then you’ve got to basically win out to get in. So the urgency is very high every week from here on out.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor has been under scrutiny for some questionable play-calling decisions. However, Burrow is standing behind his head coach.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better coach to come into this league. He really empowers the quarterback to go out and make the offense his own,” Burrow said.

Bengals DC Lou Anarumo wants to see them move past their mistakes and continue to show gradual improvement.

“You’ve got to believe that you’re going to keep getting better and you’re going to put some of those mistakes behind you,” Anarumo said. “I think that’s what we’re always striving for. I think it’s a good football team that we played, and we’re going to face multiple good teams coming up. I have faith in our guys and faith in our team and faith in our coaches just knowing that we’re knowing that we’re not going to stop fighting.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said Wanya Morris will continue starting at left tackle and expressed confidence in Kingsley Suamataia and Morris as starters, per Matt Derrick.

said will continue starting at left tackle and expressed confidence in and Morris as starters, per Matt Derrick. Reid said RB Isiah Pacheco (fibula) is “doing fantastic,” but is unlikely to return over the next two weeks, via Nate Taylor.

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said that despite the team’s offensive struggles, he’s not looking to change play callers.

“I’m not going to get into questioning the play calling,” Pierce said, via The Athletic. “Nobody calls a play for it to fail. There’s got to be a level of execution and an attention to detail.”

Raiders OC Luke Getsy shifted the blame away from the play-calling and said that it takes all 11 players and coaches to execute what is called offensively.

“It’s all of us, right?” Getsy said when asked about the offensive struggles last week. “It’s a team effort, and I really believe that. And I think the inconsistencies are dissipating. … I think every week it gets a little bit better and better. I think the mindset, the understanding of what the objective is, is getting clearer each and every week. … You keep making sure you’re driving the objective of making sure all 11 on the field are on the same page all the time, and that’s really the answer.”

Pierce expressed the need for patience with a new offense and new quarterback.

“There is a learning curve,” Pierce said. “I don’t think any team that’s in the National Football League with a new offensive coordinator and quarterback are just sitting here jelling right now.”