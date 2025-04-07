Raiders Hosting RB Ashton Jeanty & QB Quinn Ewers

Ian Rapoport reports that the Raiders are hosting RB Ashton Jeanty and QB Quinn Ewers on 30 visits this week.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

The Raiders currently hold the No. 6 overall pick and the No. 37 overall pick in the first two rounds, which would be the picks they would have to use to acquire Jeanty or Ewers.

Jeanty, 21, spent three seasons at Boise State and ended up finishing second for the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

For his career at Boise State, Jeanty appeared in 40 games and rushed for 4,769 yards on 750 carries (6.4 YPC) to go along with 80 receptions for 862 yards receiving and 56 total touchdowns.

Ewers will be one of the more interesting quarterback prospects in this year’s class, as he was once considered a first-round pick, but could now come off the board in the middle rounds depending on how things shake out in the draft process.

Ewers, 22, began his collegiate career as a top high school recruit at Ohio State before transferring to Texas in 2022. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023 and opted to return to Texas for another season instead of declaring for the draft.

For his career, Ewers appeared in 37 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. He also rushed for eight touchdowns.

We have both visits included in our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.