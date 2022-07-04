AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

One of the distinguishing attributes that has helped set Bengals QB Joe Burrow apart as one of the best at his position so early in his career is his ability as a natural leader. In an interview with NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, he shared a little about that topic.

“When you are just yourself, people are going to accept it,” Burrow said via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “Everyone has been around those guys that try too hard to lead and it comes off corny and they say something, but people say, ‘OK, he’s saying something again.’ I try to keep those moments and don’t say anything unless I actually have something to say so it is powerful when I do say it. I’m not thinking, I’m the quarterback, I got to say something in front of everybody. I don’t think that’s the way to go about it. If you have something to say, say it. If you don’t have something to say, don’t manufacture something you think people want to hear. Just be yourself.”

Browns

Doug Kyed of ProFootballFocus believes the Browns should acquire 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson ends up being suspended for the entire 2022 season.

Ravens

Ravens first-round S Kyle Hamilton is attempting to adjust to the NFL ahead of the season and took notice of how QB Lamar Jackson showed up to practice ready to play.

“Lamar shows up and hasn’t missed a beat,” Hamilton said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “You see in person, up close, a top five quarterback in the NFL, he can really spin it — arm angles, and then obviously when he gets out of the pocket, it’s over with. You see how precise you have to be on defense.”