AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Per ESPN’s Ben Baby, Bengals HC Zac Taylor dismissed the notion that QB Joe Burrow ‘s continued absence from practice is related to contract talks, which remain ongoing.

dismissed the notion that QB ‘s continued absence from practice is related to contract talks, which remain ongoing. Burrow hasn’t practiced since straining his calf on the second day of training camp. Taylor was circumspect about whether Burrow would practice this week, saying, “We’ll see.”

On Wednesday, Burrow returned and was a limited participant in practice.

Bengals DE Joseph Ossai has a high ankle sprain and will be doubtful for Week 1 against the Browns. (Kelsey Conway)

Browns

New Browns RB Pierre Strong admitted he was caught off guard when the Patriots decided to move on just a year after taking him in the fourth round.

“Nah, it was kind of a surprise,” Strong said via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Came to work every day, but like I said, it was like a business thing. I got called to the front office and the rest is history, I’m here now.”

However, he’s embracing his new environment and the chance to learn behind star RB Nick Chubb.

“It’s great,” Strong said. “He knows everything. … So, I listen to everything he saying to take it all in. He helped me perfect my game and just telling me little key pointers that he used and he do. So he helped my game out as well.”

Steelers

NBC Sports’ Peter King mentions he has heard Rams DT Aaron Donald doesn’t have a burning desire to finish his career in Pittsburgh and wouldn’t necessarily lobby for a trade to the Steelers.

doesn’t have a burning desire to finish his career in Pittsburgh and wouldn’t necessarily lobby for a trade to the Steelers. Per the Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, the Steelers saved $2.75 million in cap room by trading LG Kevin Dotson to the Rams.