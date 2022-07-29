AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals team president Mike Brown said that the team’s number one priority in the near future is to come to an agreement on an extension with QB Joe Burrow.

“I can tell you that we couldn’t be happier with Joe Burrow,” Brown said, via ESPN. “He’s everything you would wish for, especially for a quarterback in Cincinnati. Our whole focus is going to be on keeping him here.”

Burrow doesn’t seem too concerned about coming to an agreement with an extension, but did allude to becoming one of the league’s higher-paid quarterbacks when his time is due.

“It’s crazy the number that these guys are putting up, and I think it’s well deserved,” Burrow said. “All those guys are playing at the top of their game. They’re being paid accordingly. But really, I haven’t thought about it much right now.”

Brown acknowledged that the team won’t be able to keep everybody. Burrow is able to sign an extension following this year, as will all players from the 2020 draft class.

“This is a puzzle,” Brown said. “It just doesn’t all fit perfectly. We’re going to have some pluses. We’re going to get some guys signed that are critical to the team. And we’re going to lose some guys.”

Cincinnati will have some tough decisions to make in the near future. They were unable to come to an agreement with S Jessie Bates for the second straight year and the team’s top two wide receivers in WR Tee Higgins and WR Ja’Marr Chase will be eligible for extensions in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

“Right now, our obvious, most important issue will be with our quarterback,” Brown said. “It’s not quite ready or ripe yet, but it’s right down the track. We see the train coming.”

Brown predictably is a fan of how Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes carries himself when it comes to his contract.

“I sort of like how Mahomes said he doesn’t care about what those guys are getting,” Brown said. “He’s set for life with what he’s got. And why isn’t that a good way to look at it, I’m thinking?”

Former Vikings Co-DC Adam Zimmer is now working with the Bengals in an offensive analyst role. (Field Yates)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said TE Charlie Kolar is facing sports hernia surgery early next week. (Jeff Zrebiec)

said TE is facing sports hernia surgery early next week. (Jeff Zrebiec) Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said he and the team have been communicating on a potential extension. Jackson added that there will be a cut-off point sometime before the season starts: “We’re having a mutual conversation. We’re keeping it in-house.” (Jamison Hensley)

said he and the team have been communicating on a potential extension. Jackson added that there will be a cut-off point sometime before the season starts: “We’re having a mutual conversation. We’re keeping it in-house.” (Jamison Hensley) Ravens OC Greg Roman says Ben Powers is currently in the lead for the starting left guard job, but said it’s still early: “We won’t be too hasty to cast judgment.” (Greg Roman)

Steelers

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky felt spending a year behind Bills QB Josh Allen was a good learning experience for him and gave him time to develop mentally: “(It was) a good reset year for me mentally. I’m going to take those experiences and help form this year. It helped me gain a lot of confidence that I’m able to go out there and be a starter again.” (Gerry Dulac)

felt spending a year behind Bills QB was a good learning experience for him and gave him time to develop mentally: “(It was) a good reset year for me mentally. I’m going to take those experiences and help form this year. It helped me gain a lot of confidence that I’m able to go out there and be a starter again.” (Gerry Dulac) Steelers OL Kendrick Green is excited about the move to guard and believes it will be beneficial for both him and the team: “I can be a lot better at guard. To be honest, I didn’t like playing center.” (Ray Fittipaldo)