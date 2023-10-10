AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Patriots

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow had been hampered with a calf injury to open the season, but he was able to show some improved mobility against the Cardinals on Sunday and it resulted in some big plays for the offense.

“The great quarterbacks, you can’t just keep them in the pocket and put them in a little box,” HC Zac Taylor said, via ESPN.com. “They’re going to extend plays sometimes when you’re thinking you shouldn’t. They’re going to hang on to the ball for a second longer than people feel comfortable with, and usually great things happen when that happens.

“That’s the special magic that he’s got that you don’t ever want to take away from him.”

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said QB Deshaun Watson will be back when he’s “functionally ready.”: “(Watson) will be out there as soon as he’s ready…functionally ready.” (Jake Trotter)

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones admits he is unhappy with anything going on with the team’s offense right now but is willing to start by looking at himself to move forward and fix issues.

“The biggest thing is trying to figure out the root cause to each of the issues,” Jones said. “That’s playing better as a team, that’s playing better for me as the quarterback. We just didn’t have the answers to the test yesterday. You just gotta move forward in this league. That’s what it is. You can’t look back, you’ve got to move forward. I’m not happy with anything. Nobody is, and it starts with me as the quarterback.”