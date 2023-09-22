AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said he’s been encouraged by Joe Burrow in practice this week but is still taking things day-to-day.

“It’s been an encouraging early part of the week,” Taylor said, via the Rich Eisen Show. “I’ve learned enough in my five years here to not assume anything. We’ll just take it day to day with him. He’s been a little sore early in the week, but we’ll see how it goes. Fortunately we get an extra day here.”

Taylor said taking care of Burrow’s health is their top priority.

“The No. 1 thing is Joe’s health, and making sure he’s healthy in the short term and the long term,” Taylor said.

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson said he’s not lost his confidence despite a slow start offensively.

“I’m always going to have confidence. That’s just the person I am,” Watson said, via ESPN. “Me losing confidence, that’s not something I’m going to do.”

Watson understands that expectations are placed upon him to perform and he plans to continue to strive to meet them.

“I’m going to continue to work and continue to compete,” Watson said, “and just try to get better as best I can.”

Steelers

Steelers OC Matt Canada understands the frustration from the team’s slow start offensively and believes that the unit will improve.

“Obviously, I was working, we had a tough play,” Canada said, via PFT. “There’s not one ounce of lack of confidence in the players that I have, or lack of confidence of the coaches that I have. We’re going to play better. We’re going to get it right. We’re not putting out on the field what we expected to do in those two games. The fans want us to win. They want us to play better, so there’s nothing wrong with their passion in those things. And obviously, we’re not going to — Mike T says it all the time, we’re not running away from it. We expect to be better. We’re going to be better. I firmly believe that. So, until we do that, obviously there’s going to be frustration. [There’s] more frustration with our guys because we’re not happy with what we’re putting on tape and putting on the field. So, we’ll continue to work and we’ll get it right and we’ll get it better. I firmly believe that.”