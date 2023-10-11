AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson, T.J. Watt, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow drew praise from teammates WR Trenton Irwin and WR Ja’Marr Chase, with Chase noting that he didn’t expect to see Burrow running on his injured calf against the Cardinals.

“My man was in kill mode,” Irwin said, via Paul Dehner Jr. “He was in kill mode from the get-go.”

“I thought he was crazy to do it,” Chase said of Burrow’s run. “I looked around and turned to Tee (Higgins) and said, ‘What the hell is he doing?’ I don’t know if Tee heard me. If he feels good and feels like he can do it, do it. I’m not going to tell him what to do. He already doesn’t listen to me.”

Browns

While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Adam Schefter said Deshaun Watson (shoulder) was originally expected to play in Week 4 against the Ravens, but the quarterback did not feel comfortable enough and instead wanted to wait until after their Week 5 bye.

In the end, Schefter would be surprised if Watson doesn't play in Week 6 against the 49ers.

Steelers

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) said he expects to return following Pittsburgh’s Week 6 bye in time for the following game against the Rams.

“Hell yeah, I’m coming back,” Johnson said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I’ve been working my behind off these last three, four weeks. Today was one of those days to see how far I’ve come along. Everything looked great out there to them. I feel completely great and healthy. I would say I’m ready for Monday when we come back to start getting back to work.”

Johnson said he feels “100 percent” and praised their training staff for helping him recover.

“I feel 100 percent right now,” Johnson said. “The trainers, I appreciate them for just pushing me through that whole process, keeping my head level, not coming in here down and stuff like that. I always had a positive attitude when I came here, and I was ready to work. Whatever they threw at me, I was going to do what I had to do to get it done.”

Johnson feels like he was around 85 percent for Week 5’s game.

“I’d probably say I was probably like 85 [percent], but I wouldn’t be able to give my full a 100 percent like I would,” Johnson said. “I’m there now though.”

Tom Pelissero reports Steelers OLB T.J. Watt suffered a dislocated finger and tore multiple ligaments in Week 5 against the Ravens.

Pelissero notes Watt popped his finger back into place and continued playing against Baltimore.