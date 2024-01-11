AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, George Pickens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow (wrist) is hopeful to be recovered in time for OTAs but it’s still too early to tell.

“We’ll have to see,” Burrow said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think I should be good by OTAs. But, we’ll see. Pretty early on to really tell yet.”

Burrow has been working on building his leg, core, and upper body strength.

“Lifting, legs, doing a lot of core, doing the upper body where we can — tough without being able to grab or do anything like that,” Burrow said. “But we’re modifying in ways that keeps me in good physical shape and just going to keep getting better as the wrist gets better, too.”

Burrow tried his best to help QB Jake Browning and give him information.

“You try to find ways to make a difference where you could, but obviously, it’s not the same,” Burrow said. “So, I was just focused on getting myself better every day and doing what I could for Jake … giving him nuggets here and there. But, he’s a smart guy, he didn’t need too much.”

Browns

Browns WR Amari Cooper said his heel injury is progressing daily and he expects to be good to go for the team’s playoff game this weekend.

“It’s getting better every day,” Cooper said, via PFT. “I’m running around now. So, it’s just a typical injury that you have to work through.”

Steelers

Steelers WR George Pickens was pretty much blanked during Pittsburgh’s 17-10 win over the Ravens in Week 18, recording only one rush attempt and not getting a single target. When asked about the situation, Pickens responded winning is the only thing that matters.

“That’s the only thing that matters,” Pickens said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “Getting a victory.”

It was a change from other times this season when Pickens hasn’t gotten the ball. As for Pickens’ development, HC Mike Tomlin responded they need to focus on winning now that they are entering the postseason.

“I haven’t really been looking for it of late if that’s what you’re referring to,” Tomlin said. “These are weighty moments. We got to play and play to win. He’s done that, and we need more of that from him this week.”

When asked about defenses double-covering Pickens, Tomlin said it often leaves opportunities for other players.

“We’ve dealt with that a lot over the years, having dynamic receivers, and when people make a commitment to minimize someone in that way, it creates big-time opportunities for others, whether it’s for yards per tote in the run game or a one-on-one opportunity at other places,” Tomlin said. “And I think both were evident throughout the game and probably would have been more evident if it wasn’t for the weather circumstances.”