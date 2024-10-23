Browns Won’t Activate RB Nyheim Hines, Will Miss Remainder Of Season

Per Zac Jackson, Browns RB Nyheim Hines will not be activated after being designated to return from the non-football injury list. As a result, he will miss the remainder of the 2024 season as he reverts to the list.

Hines was working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered before the start of the 2023 regular season and had his practice window opened by Cleveland.

The team cannot open a second window for Hines to return this season, meaning he will miss a second straight season following the watercraft incident that injured him.

Hines, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before agreeing to a three-year, $18.6 million extension with the Colts in 2021.

However, Indianapolis traded him to the Bills at the deadline in 2022. He’s set to make base salaries of $4.45 million and $5.1 million in the final two years of the deal.

Hines signed a one-year deal with the Browns back in March worth up to $3.5 million.

In 2022, Hines appeared in seven games for the Colts and nine games for the Bills. He rushed for 33 yards on 24 carries (1.4 YPC) to go along with 30 receptions on 37 targets for 241 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.

We will have more on Hines as it becomes available.