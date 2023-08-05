AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase appeared on NFL Network and said he wants QB Joe Burrow to take his time and recover even if it means missing Week 1, as Chase did the same to recover from a hip injury he sustained.

“I told him, in all honesty, I don’t want him there,” Chase said, via Pro Football Talk. “I sat out an extra game just to let my hip heal all the way up. You don’t want to cause problems later in the season. As long as you’re there after Week Five and on, we’re good, brother. He told me he’s going to see how he feels when the time comes. He doesn’t know when he’ll be back, but he’ll be back soon.”

Browns

The Browns worked out offensive linemen Derrick Kelly and Chidi Okeke, later opting to sign Kelly. (Aaron Wilson)

Steelers

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren believes the experience he gained last year will help spring him a step further in his development entering his second season.

“I know what to expect this time,” Warren said, via the team’s website. “I am more comfortable in the system, and that allows me to play faster this year. I am stronger too. It was the longest offseason I had. I just worked. From my first game to my last game, I noticed how comfortable I got playing in the games, reading the defenses, being able to pick out who is blitzing, who is not. I think that was the biggest things for me.” Steelers WR Diontae Johnson admitted that it was a strange year not catching a touchdown, but has confidence in being on the same page as QB Kenny Pickett which will result in him getting in the endzone. “It was an odd year, very weird,” Johnson acknowledged. “It was hard to like really cope with it every week. I’d think, ‘I wonder if I’m gonna get in the end zone this week? I wonder if I’m gonna get my touches?’ Now, I can’t do anything about it, it happened. I had to move forward. I just had to keep playing every week, trying to do my best just to not think about it. This year I’m ready. The past is the past. I believe Kenny is gonna get me the ball this year and the coaches are gonna call the plays we need to call to make that happen.”

New Steelers LB Kwon Alexander signed a one-year veteran salary benefit deal with a base salary of $1.165 million and a $152,500 signing bonus. (Over The Cap)