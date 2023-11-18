AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Ian Rapoport reports Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt is considered “day-to-day” after leaving Thursday’s game with a quad injury.

is considered “day-to-day” after leaving Thursday’s game with a quad injury. Bengals HC Zac Taylor confirmed Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the season with torn ligaments in his wrist and will likely require surgery: “He had an acute injury (Thursday) … He tore a ligament in his wrist that will likely require surgery and require him to be out for the rest of the season,” via Tyler Dragon.

Burrow is now turning focus to being a leader from the sidelines: “Be present. Bring energy. Talk to guys. Try to boost morale in any way that I can. That’s the job that I have right now,” per Paul Dehner Jr.

Taylor said they plan on starting QB Jake Browning with A.J. McCarron as his backup: “We’re turning to Jake. Good to have AJ (McCarron) a veteran in the room who is getting more comfortable (in the system),” per Geoff Hobson.

Burrow said he suffered his injury during his touchdown pass to Joe Mixon in Thursday’s game and “felt a pop in the middle of a throw.” (Wolfe)

Browns

Browns rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is expecting to perform better this weekend as he knows what to expect now in terms of reading coverages and speed of the game.

“I mean, shoot, I know what to expect now,” Thompson-Robinson said, via PFT. “Unlike many other people out there, I’ve been in an NFL game. So, I’m not stepping out there for the first time. I know all my keys, all what to look at throughout film, what to watch, who the key players are on their defense and everything now. So, I’m not just going out there wide-eyed anymore. I’m going out there with the things to look at, things to focus on, and a plan to be able to attack them.”

Thompson-Robinson believes he will have a much better handle of keeping his emotions in check and said he has grown as a player this season.

“I think I said this a couple of weeks ago, it’s going to be night and day,” Thompson-Robinson said. “Just my progression, my maturity, how I’ve handled the week thus far and all the weeks before it — just being able to learn from that first experience, I think, is going to help me a bunch.”

Thompson-Robinson admitted that his confidence was shaken after throwing three interceptions.

“I mean, yeah, of course,” Thompson-Robinson said. “When you get an opportunity to play and you don’t play up to your standards, then obviously you don’t get the job the next week — it’s frustrating. All those emotions just tend to come up naturally. Luckily, I still have a job. I still have to come in this building. I have wonderful teammates and staff that support me and embrace me. And, even when I was confident, they were telling me to be even more confident. So, those guys always push me to be my best every day. So it’s hard not to move past stuff and move on quickly.”

Jeremy Fowler reports the Browns are not expected to sign QB Joe Flacco following his workout on Friday but it may be a “logistical” decision given he wouldn’t be involved in Week 11.

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said his ankle is feeling good and he’ll be ready to go for the team’s game against the Chargers.

“I’m feeling good,” Jackson said, via PFT. “Coach gave us a few extra days off. I’ll be good for the Chargers.”

Ian Rapoport reports an MRI determined Ravens TE Mark Andrews suffered a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury in Thursday’s game and is still believed to be a long-term injury.

suffered a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury in Thursday’s game and is still believed to be a long-term injury. Rapoport mentions Baltimore will consult with Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte next week for more information on Andrews’ injury.