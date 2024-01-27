AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

reflected on his time in Cincinnati, describing how he’s felt the highs of reaching a Super Bowl and the lows of how last season played out: “I think it’s rare that you get to part of something in one building where you get to see the lowest of the lows and the highest of the highs… To have felt all that in one place and experience that range of emotions, that’s home. That’s family,” via Ben Baby. Pitcher is glad to be working with an elite quarterback like Joe Burrow: “When you have an elite QB, you hang on as long as you can. Joe Burrow is different,” via Kelsey Conway.

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson didn’t understate the importance of getting TE Mark Andrews back in the lineup this week.

“It would mean a lot,” Jackson said, via PFT. “That’s my, like I said, bread and butter. Big bro. It would definitely mean a lot. We already got guys who have stepped up. Like Likely, Bate, OB, Nelly, Charlie — Got all these guys who stepped up. But with Mark and the type of guy he is, the kind of a player he is and what he brings to the table for us, it would definitely mean a lot.”

Steelers

The Steelers’ claim of OLB Jeremiah Moon off waivers from the Ravens was deferred until after the Super Bowl, according to Aaron Wilson.