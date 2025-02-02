AFC Notes: Joe Burrow On WR Extensions, Andrew Berry On Drafting QB, Justin Tucker, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow used his appearance at the Pro Bowl to speak with the media regarding contract extensions for WR Tee Higgins and WR Ja’Marr Chase.

“We can make it happen,” Burrow said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “We can make it happen. And it just has to be right for everybody involved. I know the players want to make it work. We all want to be together. So I don’t see it not working out, but we’ll see.”

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry said the team would be focused on finding a quarterback in this year’s draft.

“We generally go into free agency with the idea that we’d like to go into the draft with the ability to line up and play at all our known spots so that we are not either directly or indirectly influenced by need (and) can make the best long-term bets for the organization,” Berry said, via The Athletic. “That being said, we are taking a little bit more of a longer-term focus with this offseason than maybe we’ve had the past two.”

Berry will have a close eye on Miami QB Cam Ward and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders entering the pre-draft process.

“I don’t want to go into our specific evaluations, but I think (Sanders and Ward) are both very high-quality prospects,” Berry said. “So, we’re looking forward to spending more time with them and everything. But they’re both good kids and they’re very talented.”

Berry added that the team isn’t focused on making lofty comparisons when it comes to drafting a young quarterback and said that the environment that they place them in has a lot to do with future success.

“I tend to stay away from those type of comparisons, at least publicly,” Berry said. “The one thing I’d say is, generally speaking, you think about some of the quarterbacks that played last weekend: (Patrick) Mahomes, he was the 10th pick in the draft. Josh Allen, he was the seventh pick in the draft. Jalen Hurts was the 53rd pick in the draft. Look at Lamar Jackson, he was the 32nd pick in the draft. So I think sometimes that narrative gets a bit overblown. It’s not like everyone that plays quarterback went No. 1 or No. 2. I think it’s more about, ‘Hey, does this individual have a skill set that you can build a high-level offense around? And are you committed organizationally to put the pieces, coaching players, support structure to do that?’ I think there are talented passers in this draft, and I would have a hard time believing that there’s not at least one guy (at the Senior Bowl) who will be a quality starter — if not more. I think a big part of it with these guys really is environment (and) surrounding them with the right environment that allows us to maximize them.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski will be at the Senior Bowl scouting the players in person as the team searches for its next quarterback.

“For me, it’s always about getting exposure to these players,” Stefanski said. “You watch them on tape and you just want to see them up close. You do pro days, you do private visits (later in the spring), but this is just about being at field level and getting to see these guys. We already know a lot about these guys (because) our scouts do a wonderful job. So in the interviews, you’re maybe getting into the X’s and O’s … just getting to know them and what they’re about.”

Ravens

Ian Rapoport reports that the Ravens have hired Georgia Tech DC Tyler Santucci as their LB coach.

as their LB coach. Ravens K Justin Tucker has now had ten women accuse him of sexual misconduct instead of the six who originally came forward regarding the situation. (Pro Football Talk)