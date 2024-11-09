AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Preston Smith, Mike Williams, Bengals, Steelers

Bengals

Joe Burrow underwent surgery in November of last year to correct a wrist injury. He reflected on his recovery, saying he was excited to just start the rehabilitation process.

“You’re just excited to get that process going,” Burrow said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “Because it doesn’t start until surgery happens. Sometimes a month, sometimes six weeks after surgery. Those weeks are always tough because you know what’s coming up, and it hasn’t started yet.”

Burrow was unsure if he would return to form as Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback after returning.

“You can throw all you want, but you’re not really sure how it’s going to work out until you get out there,” Burrow said. “That’s with every injury when you’re coming back from it. That’s part of it.”

Burrow recalled his wrist feeling “a little tighter” than expected in their Week 1 loss to the Patriots, which led him to be less cautious with his approach when throwing.

“[The Patriots game] ended up being a little tighter than I expected and didn’t work out the way we wanted,” Burrow said. “After that, there was not really any other option other than to go out and let it rip.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor stated OL Orlando Brown Jr. was close to playing in Week 10 but they didn’t want to force him into that position. (Ben Baby)

Steelers WR Mike Williams was ecstatic when he received the news that he was traded from the Jets to Pittsburgh.

“I was asleep,” Williams said, via Around The NFL. “I was feeling like my phone vibrating, but I thought I was dreaming. It was five missed calls from my agent and then the GM from the Jets called me and told me about the trade. Excited for the opportunity. Happy to be here. Looking forward to it. Ready to get this thing rolling.” Williams was used mostly as a depth piece in New York, he’s hoping to get an opportunity to prove that he can start and be a key cog in the team’s offense. “It’s exciting. It starts up front, the running game. And then everybody sees plays that the receivers make,” Williams said. “GP (George Pickens) going out there, making big time plays every game. So, adding me just added another threat, a guy that can go out there and make plays. I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I’m a playmaker. I want to make plays. I want to get the ops. I’m going to go out and work and show that I deserve to be on the field.”

Steelers OC Arthur Smith outlined what they are getting in Williams.

“Mike’s a big receiver. He’s made a lot of 50/50 catches,” Smith said, via Chris Adamski. “Big presence in the run game. We’ll see where it goes. Hopefully, he’s value added.”

Williams is excited for the expanded role and opportunity to show that he belongs.

“I’m a playmaker,” Williams added via Teresa Varley of the team’s website. “I want to make plays. I want to get the ops. I’m going to go out and work and show that I deserve to be on the field.”

Steelers OLB Preston Smith said he requested a trade from Green Bay and wanted to be back in an odd front.

“It’s just what I’ve been playing in the last nine years of my career until this last season,” Smith said, via PFT. “It’s what I feel comfortable playing in, what I got used to playing in. Just being back in the system is like riding your favorite bike again.”