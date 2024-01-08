AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, T.J. Watt, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

admits he is unsure if WR will return next season, before adding: “I expect Tee to be back.” (Paul Dehner Jr.) Burrow thinks he can throw the football by OTAs but is not positive about the exact timeline for his return. (Geoff Hobson)

Browns

Browns OC Alex Van Pelt explained how happy he was that the running back room was able to step up as a whole to replace RB Nick Chubb.

“Losing Nick was big,” Van Pelt said, via ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “It took a lot of feet to fill his shoes. But we’re really happy with all of them.”

Browns RB Jerome Ford said each back brings something different to the table which makes it hard for defenses to account for all of them.

“We all can play,” Ford said of Cleveland’s three-back rotation. “We all bring different stuff to the table. I think that’s hard to prepare for as a defense.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski explained that RB Kareem Hunt has found his home on the offense as the short-yardage back.

“Kareem, all season long, really all the time that I’ve been with him, has an incredible knack for short-yardage and goal-line running,” Stefanski said. “He has that nose for the end zone. He has the nose for getting the first [down]. He just has a great run style when you get in those moments, because he goes and gets it. … His style, the violence with which he runs, has been a big deal in those situational moments.”

Steelers

Ian Rapoport reports that Steelers T.J. Watt is dealing with a Grade 2 MCL sprain and the best-case scenario is for Watt to return in two weeks with a brace. This means the team may need to advance in the playoffs for him to return. LBis dealing with a Grade 2 MCL sprain and the best-case scenario is for Watt to return in two weeks with a brace. This means the team may need to advance in the playoffs for him to return.