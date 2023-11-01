AFC Notes: Joe Douglas, Tyreek Hill, Jaylon Johnson, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Jordan Schultz reports the Bills made an “aggressive attempt” to acquire Bears CB Jaylon Johnson, but Chicago opted against trading him.

Dolphins

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt reflected on trading WR Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, noting that the trade worked out for both sides.

“I think that was a trade that worked out well for both parties,” Hunt said, via KSHB. “Obviously, Tyreek’s an incredible player and has done very well in his time with the Dolphins but I also think it benefited the Chiefs. The draft compensation that we received, a lot of that draft capital was used to improve our defense, and I think this year we are seeing that it did indeed work out well. We’ve got a number of really talented young defensive players, many of whom were part of that trade.”

Jets

Jets GM Joe Douglas was asked about the team standing pat at the trade deadline, when the team was rumored to be shopping players such as RB Dalvin Cook, WR Mecole Hardman, and DE Carl Lawson.

“We made a lot of calls on a lot of different positions,” Douglas said, via the team website. “But it takes two to tango. We made a lot of calls, but we didn’t get a lot of deals done. Those guys are great teammates and players. I have a feeling we’re going to need those guys a lot down the stretch. They’re assets to this team and we’re glad they’re here. Seven games in, we’re 4-3 and there’s a lot in front of us. At the end of the day, we did what we felt was best for our team and we’re excited about the guys we have.”

Douglas said they made a lot of inquiries ahead of the trade deadline: “A lot of calls. A lot of conversations. Ultimately we only did one trade (Hardman). Obviously, there needs to be buyers, need to be sellers. We made a lot of inquiries. Ultimately, we didn’t get any deals done,” per Zack Rosenblatt.

Douglas said they had trade talks involving Cook and Lawson but felt it was best to keep them around: “I have a feeling we’re going to need them by the end of the season,” via Andy Vasquez.

Rick Stroud reports that the Jets inquired about trading for Buccaneers WR Mike Evans in August but there has been no contact since then.

Patriots

The Patriots worked out two players including OLB Tashawn Bower and DB A.J. Thomas , via Aaron Wilson.

and DB , via Aaron Wilson. Mia O’Brien reports the Jaguars and Patriots had a potential trade stall out because they were split on fourth- or fifth-round compensation.