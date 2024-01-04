AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Cameron Heyward, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns QB Joe Flacco joked that he’s old enough to be the father to the majority of the players on the team and hopes to make a positive impact as a leader.

“This is the 16th year I’ve been in this league,” Flacco said, via PFT. “You can tell guys look at you a little bit differently just because of that. I always say, ‘If I messed up in high school, I could be these kids dads.’ There is something that — they probably do look at me a little bit differently just because of that. To get a sense of what kind of impact, who knows? I’m just being myself and trying help them win games. I think that when you’re yourself, that’s the best chance you have to impact people. So hopefully I’ve had something.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes Flacco plans to play two more seasons through 2025 and is a pending free agent at the end of the season. He expects Flacco to have a market of around $10 million a year max as a potential bridge option this offseason.

Breer adds Flacco turned down two teams who explored signing him off the Browns’ practice squad. However, with the Browns expected to stick with QB Deshaun Watson, it seems he’ll be looking for a new team in 2024.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said Malik Cunningham will be active Saturday and be the No.3 quarterback, play wide receiver, and contribute on special teams. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward didn’t commit to playing another season in 2024 when asked about his future. The 34-year-old missed significant time this season with a groin injury: “First and foremost, I have to see how my body feels. It’s been a rough season.” (Ray Fittipaldo)