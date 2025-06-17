AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Isaiah Likely, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WR Jermaine Burton wants to put his rookie season behind him and has considered how he can become a better professional both on and off the field.

“Nobody should be happy with it,” Burton said, via BengalsWire.com. “I was very disappointed, but it’s something that I moved on from, and grew from, and can’t wait, looking forward, really looking forward to this year. Sleepless nights, honestly, just sitting there thinking. I could sit there and just think about football all night. And it’s just something that I love, and something that I really enjoy doing. So I want to do the best that I can to be the better player I can be. I’m just trying my best to be the best player I can be, just coming up with better habits, better routines, and just trying to stay consistent. I learned a lot of things last year, but you really got to be a professional in this league.”

Browns

Heading into a complicated four-man quarterback competition, Browns QB Joe Flacco is excited to be back in a spot where he can vie for the starting job all offseason

“The last few years of my career I’ve been going into situations where I’m, at some point, hoping to play, or optimistic about the fact that if I do play, I’m doing it with a good team,” Flacco said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “I haven’t really gone into the year with a possibility of being the guy to start the season. I just think this year, this situation is giving me the ability to make that a reality. That’s the difference.”

Flacco told Breer he feels like his arm would be good to play until he’s 50, but he spoke on leaning on his brain and continuing to get physically fit as he ages.

“There obviously are some things that change a little bit, after you hit your peak, right around 30 years old. But honestly, it’s definitely a myth that you can’t continue to get stronger, and continue to keep some of that athleticism, and do all those things. And I think I’ve only gained knowledge. And not only have I gained knowledge, but I think I’ve gained a different perspective on things and it’s allowed me to go out and play more relaxed, to let myself just go out there and play.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh feels that TE Isaiah Likely can become an All-Pro and will therefore be in line for a big payday at some point in the future.

“I want to see [Likely] be an All-Pro,” Harbaugh said, via Pro Football Talk. “That’d be my goal for him, and he’s capable of it.”

“I feel like in the offense, whether I’m out wide, in-line, in the backfield, anywhere, really just understanding [my job] and making plays where the plays really aren’t there to be made,” Likely said of his expectations for the upcoming season. “Just always trying to go the distance. Whether I catch a pass, whether I’m blocking down the field, always trying to make an explosive play happen while I’m on the field.”