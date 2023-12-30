AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals LT Orlando Brown said there’s no animosity between him and Kansas City and is thankful for his time there which helped him find a long-term home at left tackle.

“Haven’t been back since the [Super Bowl] banner has been up. Honestly, I kinda wanna see that,” Brown said, via PFT. “That was the organization that gave me an opportunity to be a left tackle in this league and helped put me in position to be here. So there’s no animosity.”

Browns

Browns QB Joe Flacco said the city and his teammates have given him the upmost support and he’s thankful for his time in Cleveland.

“You can’t deny it, I’ve said it from the very beginning, this city has been unbelievable,” Flacco said, via PFT. “My teammates have been unbelievable in terms of just embracing me onto this football team. It’s all been great. That makes it that much more special to be able to come in here and play some good football.”

Flacco earned a $75,000 bonus for Thursday’s win over the Jets, per Adam Schefter.

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said the team is better when they’re under pressure to perform.

“I believe we play better under pressure,” Jackson said, via PFT. “We keep our poise. We stay locked in no matter how the game may seem, no matter what the crowd noise is [and] no matter how hard the defense is hitting us. I don’t think anybody plays like us. We just need to keep playing that way [and] keep playing the Raven way.”