AFC Notes: Joe Mixon, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals RB Joe Mixon was asked about his decision to take a pay cut this offseason.

Mixon explained that he was willing to make the sacrifice to help the team push for a Super Bowl title.

“I see the task at hand and what we’re trying to build and in order to keep other players here and pieces here, sometimes you have to sacrifice,” Mixon said via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “I felt like this year was the year to sacrifice on the Super Bowl team we can potentially be.”

Mixon agreed to reduce his pay over the next two seasons from $20 million to a little over $11 million, although he can make some of that back via incentives.

“We agreed on a number with great compensation this year with the incentives,” Mixon added. “Off my last deal, I feel like they allowed me to work to be able to make that money back.”

Ravens

The Ravens are holding an intense competition for their starting nickel corner job. Ravens pass game coordinator and secondary coach Chris Hewitt listed six different options they’re trying to sort through right now for one starting gig, including S Brandon Stephens, CB Damarion Williams, S Ar’Darius Washington, CB Arthur Maulet, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis and S Kyle Hamilton.

“It doesn’t have to be one guy. There’s a lot of guys,” Hewitt said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “You saw last year, we had Kyle playing at the nickel position, as well. So, we have a lot of guys that we can use and put in there. But as of right now, it’s an open competition.”

“We’ve got a lot of guys that can go in there,” Hewitt added. “So, it’s all about who comes out of there. Right now, it’s a competition.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said the initial indication is that CB Rock Ya-Sin ‘s injury isn’t serious, but the team will continue to evaluate. (Jeff Zrebiec)

said the initial indication is that CB ‘s injury isn’t serious, but the team will continue to evaluate. (Jeff Zrebiec) Harbaugh said he spoke with RB J.K. Dobbins Tuesday night and is anxious to get him back on the field: “There comes a point in time when it does become a concern. He wants to be out there and he needs to be out there. I don’t know when he’s going to come back. But I know I’m going to be really happy when he does.” (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out former Titans DB Joshua Kalu on Thursday. (Aaron Wilson)