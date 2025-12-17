AFC Notes: Joel Bitonio, Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow took accountability for the team’s loss and said that he didn’t play well enough for them to win.

“He took accountability in front of the team last night, took accountability in [his news conference], took accountability with me,” Bengals HC Zac Taylor said, via ESPN. “I take accountability. I played a big part in that as well. It’s good to see when your leaders do that, and I’m not surprised that he did that. That’s who he is.”

Bengals OC Dan Pitcher said he wants Burrow to be himself over the final three games, which he further elaborated on.

“Just confidence, earned confidence, and an air of control,” Pitcher said. “Understanding that when he steps on the field, he believes he’s the best player on whatever field he steps on, and that wears off on everyone around him. That’s a big part of who he is.”

Browns

Browns LG Joel Bitonio was undecided about playing in 2025 this past offseason, but ultimately decided to suit up for another season. Despite another rough three-win season, Bitonio explained why he has no regrets about playing another year.

“No regrets,” Bitonio said, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “I’m blessed to be able to play football. (If) Someone told me I got to play 12 years and counting in the NFL, I would have signed up for that a million times. So I get it. I get to go out there and play football. I have no regrets on that front.”

Bitonio discussed what keeps him going to play these cold-weather games that hold little significance this late in the season.

“You don’t really get to choose when you’re tough; you’re either out there or you’re not, and that’s kind of been my mentality. If I can play, even if I’m not 100%, I’m gonna be out there for the guys, and I care about it. I want to be out there, if anything, for myself.

“I can’t let myself down, and hopefully that shows some other guys it’s alright to be a little banged up and go out there and play and compete. But for me, it’s never a question if I can make it on the field. I will find a way.”

Ravens

The Ravens got back on track in Week 15 with a dominant win over the Bengals. Baltimore HC John Harbaugh believes the offense will ultimately come down to QB Lamar Jackson, and praised his quarterback for getting them to a better play call versus the blitz on a touchdown pass.

“It still comes back to Lamar; he played great,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “He’s been preparing well. He’s been working hard.”

“Lamar got us to that play, pulled it out of the gameplan right at the right time and made it happen. To me, that’s a function of preparation.”

“I think Lamar competes every single week. He gives you everything he’s got. It’s a long season, and he fights and plays ball. So, I love the way he’s been playing.”