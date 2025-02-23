AFC Notes: Joey Bosa, Maxx Crosby, Travis Kelce, Khalil Mack, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

ESPN’s Dan Graziano is hearing around league circles the most likely outcome is the Chargers move on from OLB Joey Bosa this offseason. Bosa is due a $12.36 million roster bonus in March, so any decision likely will be made in the coming weeks.

However, it's worth noting OLB Khalil Mack is scheduled for free agency this offseason, so the team may opt to keep Bosa for another year while they begin to rebuild the position.

Chiefs

The big question looming over the Chiefs right is whether or not TE Travis Kelce will be back for another season in 2025. Right now it feels like it could go either way. However, Kelce’s brother thinks he’s already decided what he wants to do.

“I think Travis — I think he probably, in his heart, already knows what he wants to do,” former Eagles C Jason Kelce said via The Steam Room with Ernie Adams and Charles Barkley. He added Travis’ process will likely be less complicated than his.

“I’m sure we will talk about it. We’ve already talked about it a little bit, and I’m sure he’s going to go through a process of figuring that out,” Jason said. “We’re very similar people, but we also have different ways of thinking about things. Sometimes I can way overanalyze situations, and any big decision I’m having in my life I’ll think about the negatives and what about this or that, and I want to do too much, and my brother has this way of being like, ‘Hey man, you want to play or you don’t want to play.’”

Raiders

With Raiders DE Maxx Crosby out of guaranteed money for the final two years of his deal, ESPN’s Dan Graziano predicts the team will sign him to an extension this offseason to make him one of the highest-paid edge rushers in football. Although things are murky with a new front office, Crosby is still young and productive enough to tie financial assets to him for the next few years.

Tashan Reed of The Athletic has a clear-cut candidate for the Raiders to move on from in QB Gardner Minshew, whom he said was terrible in 10 appearances and can be cut with a post-June 1 designation to free up $6 million in cap space with a dead money hit spread across the next two seasons, with $7.82 million coming in 2025 and $3 million in 2026.