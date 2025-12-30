AFC Notes: John Harbaugh, Kevin Stefanski, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Bengals had everything going offensively in Week 17, to the point OL Cody Ford split out as a receiver for a 21-yard reception. Ford said that moment is one he will cherish for the rest of his life.

“We don’t ever get to touch the ball,” Ford said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “We get the hardest jobs of the day. Then, I finally get to touch the ball, and it’s a dream come true.”

“Today will be with me for a long time, if not forever.”

Browns

Heading into Week 18, many around the league are wondering if this could be the final game for Browns HC Kevin Stefanski. Amidst the rumors, Stefanski expressed said he’s thankful to have the job but kept the focus on finishing out the season.

“My sole focus is on this game versus Cincinnati,” Stefanski said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “But I also would tell you I’m privileged to have this job.”

“We just keep the focus on what’s in front of us. I appreciate this group of players. Like, I’ve told you guys, they’ve done everything I’ve asked them to do going back to the spring. I know what the results are, but I also know how these guys have worked. And that’s just what we’re about. We’re about putting in the work and then going and compete like crazy on Sundays.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh was asked about his upcoming Week 18 matchup with the Steelers and HC Mike Tomlin, who has also been with the team for over a decade and has come under fire this season for the team’s performance, similar to Harbaugh.

“I really just don’t have the space for that,” Harbaugh said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s just not something that you have the ability to think about. It’s not important. If it was important, and it had an impact and a bearing, then I think you’d think about it, because it’s always that way. . . . And I know there’s always pressure. There’s always pressure, but I think it was Billie Jean King who said that pressure is a privilege, right? Was it Billie Jean King who said that? And that’s something that is earned. So, we feel like it’s something very worthwhile to be in games like this. And if those are the things that are being talked about along with that, that’s OK. That’s a privilege, too. So, let’s get to work, and let’s go try to play our best game and try to coach our best game.”