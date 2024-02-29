AFC Notes: Jonathan Greenard, Steven Nelson, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
After the season ended, Jaguars HC Doug Pederson indicated the team felt some urgency to improve the play of their offensive line. Speaking on the same issue at the Combine, Pederson struck a bit of a different tone. He pointed to the fact Jacksonville never had all five starters until the last game, whether it was injuries or suspension, and bringing back all five of LT Cam Robinson, LG Ezra Cleveland, C Luke Fortner, RG Brandon Scherff and RT Anton Harrison isn’t out of the question.
“Our offensive line, if you talk to these guys individually, they know and we know that it wasn’t our best. As a coaching staff, I put a lot of this on us and making sure that we’re doing the right things to put our players in position,” Pederson said via SI.com’s John Shipley. “You’ve heard me say this a lot, put our players in position to be successful. Give them an opportunity; and that falls on us as coaches through game planning and scheming and not having too much, just having the right amount of plays to execute.
“In turn, that falls back on the player. The player has to go out and play and use his God given ability to go execute the play. We’re going to continue to look, to improve, we always talk about competition and we want to bring in players to add value and depth at every position. We have to coach it better, we have to teach it better, we have to detail it and it all starts in the offseason.”
Texans
When asked about impending free agent CB Steven Nelson‘s future with the team given there’s a strong cornerback market this offseason, GM Nick Caserio responded they are evaluating the position before making any roster decisions.
“Steve had a great year, a lot of respect for the way Steve handled himself and the way he played this year. So, I’d say similar to a lot of other players, we’ll king of work through the process there. There’s a lot of players that are out there, and some of our players, so we’re going to have somebody out there playing opposite of [Derek] Stingley. So we kind of work through here in the next week,” Caserio said, via Aaron Wilson.
As for free agents DE Jonathan Greenard and LB Blake Cashman, Caserio praised both and will work through the process of potentially bringing them back.
“Yeah, both really good football players and helped us win a number of games. I think Cashman’s role has grown incrementally each year… He led us in tackles this year, Cash has done a lot of great things. We’ll work through the process, if we have an opportunity to bring him back, I think he’ll have a good role on the team. And JG, he had a good of a year as he had since he’s been in the league. The big thing with JG is just being available and taking advantage of the opportunities. We’ll work through the process with these players and see where we are,” Caserio said.
Titans
- Titans new GM Ran Carthon talked about the draft and said: “I like the 7th pick, but we’re open, we’ll listen.” (Jim Wyatt)
- Carthon spoke highly about 2023 third-round pick RB Tyjae Spears: “He’s made of the right shit.” (Matt Verderame)
- On potentially keeping RB Derrick Henry, Carthon stated: “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.” (Armando Salguero)
- Carthon touched on Tennessee’s cap space, but he said they won’t be spending just because they have the means to do so. For the long term, Carthon wants to increase the speed of the team. (Verderame)
- In regards to OL Andre Dillard: “We will cross that bridge when we come to it. Dre is a talented guy who didn’t play as well as he wanted to.” (Terry McCormick)
- Carthon believes QB Malik Willis has improved but stated: “We’re going to bring in another QB to compete.” (Wyatt)
- Despite CB Caleb Farley playing in just 12 games since being drafted in the first round of 2021, Carthon said: “No one wants to be out there more. We want to give him a chance.” (Wyatt)
- Carthon mentioned Tennessee will need a younger kicker even if K Nick Folk is back next year. He also pointed out LS Morgan Cox for his remarkable consistency. (McCormick)
- WR Treylon Burks has been working out with WR DeAndre Hopkins and other veteran receivers according to Carthon: “It’s an offseason where he’s not trying to get healthy. He can work on perfecting his craft.” (Turron Davenport)
- New Titans HC Bill Callahan talked about OL Peter Skoronski and mentioned his best position is probably LG, but he’s open to also having him learn OT. (McCormick)
- Regarding the Titans’ $85 million in cap space, GM Ran Carthon said they plan on using it but must spend wisely: “We plan to use it, but we have to exercise patience… When we spend money, it’s going to make sense,” per Jonathan Jones.
