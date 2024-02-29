AFC Notes: Jonathan Greenard, Steven Nelson, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

After the season ended, Jaguars HC Doug Pederson indicated the team felt some urgency to improve the play of their offensive line. Speaking on the same issue at the Combine, Pederson struck a bit of a different tone. He pointed to the fact Jacksonville never had all five starters until the last game, whether it was injuries or suspension, and bringing back all five of LT Cam Robinson, LG Ezra Cleveland, C Luke Fortner, RG Brandon Scherff and RT Anton Harrison isn’t out of the question.

“Our offensive line, if you talk to these guys individually, they know and we know that it wasn’t our best. As a coaching staff, I put a lot of this on us and making sure that we’re doing the right things to put our players in position,” Pederson said via SI.com’s John Shipley. “You’ve heard me say this a lot, put our players in position to be successful. Give them an opportunity; and that falls on us as coaches through game planning and scheming and not having too much, just having the right amount of plays to execute.

“In turn, that falls back on the player. The player has to go out and play and use his God given ability to go execute the play. We’re going to continue to look, to improve, we always talk about competition and we want to bring in players to add value and depth at every position. We have to coach it better, we have to teach it better, we have to detail it and it all starts in the offseason.”

Texans

When asked about impending free agent CB Steven Nelson‘s future with the team given there’s a strong cornerback market this offseason, GM Nick Caserio responded they are evaluating the position before making any roster decisions.

“Steve had a great year, a lot of respect for the way Steve handled himself and the way he played this year. So, I’d say similar to a lot of other players, we’ll king of work through the process there. There’s a lot of players that are out there, and some of our players, so we’re going to have somebody out there playing opposite of [Derek] Stingley. So we kind of work through here in the next week,” Caserio said, via Aaron Wilson.

As for free agents DE Jonathan Greenard and LB Blake Cashman, Caserio praised both and will work through the process of potentially bringing them back.

“Yeah, both really good football players and helped us win a number of games. I think Cashman’s role has grown incrementally each year… He led us in tackles this year, Cash has done a lot of great things. We’ll work through the process, if we have an opportunity to bring him back, I think he’ll have a good role on the team. And JG, he had a good of a year as he had since he’s been in the league. The big thing with JG is just being available and taking advantage of the opportunities. We’ll work through the process with these players and see where we are,” Caserio said.