AFC Notes: Jonathan Jones, Ed Oliver, Jalen Ramsey, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills DT Ed Oliver had the final $7 million of his $14.75 million 2024 base salary become fully guaranteed on February 12. Buffalo has a built-in option to effectively restructure $12.5 million of that and add a contract year in 2027. (Joel Corry)

Dolphins

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver still considers Jalen Ramsey to be a prototypical cornerback and they need to find different ways to deploy him.

“I mean, it’s Jalen Ramsey, come on now,” Weaver said, via DolphinsWire. “You talk about prototype corners, he is that. Size, length, speed, competitiveness. The thing about him is I think he is your ultimate chess piece. So to have him just sit outside and be a field corner or boundary corner or something like that is a detriment to him. We got to find ways to move him around where he can be most impactful. We’re committed to doing that.”

South Dakota State OL Garrett Greenfield said he spent extended time with the Dolphins in his interviews at the Shrine Bowl. (Justin Melo)

Buffalo OL Gabe Wallace met with the Dolphins at both the Tropical Bowl and College Gridiron Showcase. (Justin Melo)

met with the Dolphins at both the Tropical Bowl and College Gridiron Showcase. (Justin Melo) Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson‘s contract clause was triggered on Friday, February 16 to void the rest of his deal, per OverTheCap.

Patriots

Patriots DB Jonathan Jones noticed tension beginning to develop within the team’s locker room.

“I think the division was something you could see was starting to happen,” Jones said, via Patriots Wire. “Something you never want to happen is offense versus defense, where the defense is like, ‘Well, we’re doing our job,’ because, one, that still doesn’t win us games and two, that doesn’t help the locker room.”