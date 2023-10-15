AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- ESPN’s Stephen Holder writes both sides in the Colts’ contract dispute with RB Jonathan Taylor yielded a little in the end to get a new deal done. A team source told him: “Ego versus outcome.”
- Colts GM Chris Ballard was credited with bringing the temperature down on the situation by reaching out to Taylor’s camp even after they had repeatedly said they didn’t want to play in Indianapolis anymore.
- As Taylor was in the building rehabbing while on the PUP list, he was able to connect more with HC Shane Steichen and that helped create some excitement about making things work with the Colts: “We had the same kind of feelings toward [Richardson]. I want to be here for A.R. I want to be able to help him grow in the future. He’s the future of this organization.”
- From the Colts’ perspective, the team started out much better than they expected and could actually challenge for the AFC South title, which added some urgency to get Taylor back.
- Ballard reached out to Taylor’s camp again ahead of the Week 4 game against the Rams right before Taylor was scheduled to come off the PUP list the next week, telling them they were ready to do a deal. It was done by the weekend.
- Colts RB Zack Moss was fined $6,330 for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 5.
Jaguars
- Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence on the knee injury he sustained in Week 6: “I’m feeling ok. Gonna get it checked out tonight, but I’m feeling fine, and walking around alright. … just sort of bruised.” (Adam Stites)
- Jaguars DL Jeremiah Ledbetter was fined $5,611 for a hit on a quarterback in Week 5.
Texans
- Texans LT Laremy Tunsil on QB C.J. Stroud throwing an interception and then getting a touchdown: “Gets it back, and drives down the field and gets a damn touchdown. That tells you a lot about a quarterback.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Stroud on his first NFL interception: “I ain’t tripping. It is what it is. I learn from it. That guy watches a lot of films on that certain play. We run a lot of in-breakers. He kind of played both. I tried to move him with his eyes. I think I played a solid game after that.” (Wilson)
- Texans LB Blake Cashman was fined $8,848 for unnecessary roughness in Week 5.
