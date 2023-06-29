AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Derek Stingley, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has noticed the trend of running backs being devalued in the NFL and hopes his body of work both on and off the field will be taken into consideration in contract negotiations.

“You definitely have to pay attention, just so you know, ‘OK, what type of space are you entering into?’” Taylor said, via ESPN. “And you just hope from the track record here [in Indianapolis] that things are being evaluated the right way.”

Taylor added that players, not just running backs, want to feel valued by the organization or they seek different opportunities.

“You see why guys request trades,” Taylor said. “They just want to feel valued by not only their coaches, their teammates, but the organization as well.”

Texans

Texans CB Derek Stingley, Jr. explained that the game has slowed down for him entering his second year in the NFL.

“Oh, I feel like I’ve improved and I’m seeing the whole field at a faster rate,” Stingley Jr. said, via KPRC2. “I could kind of see it last year and in the years before that, but Year One to Year Two, you can see the pace a little bit more. Nothing’s really unexpected. Nothing really catches you off-guard anymore. I mean, it’s nice.”

Derek Stingley Sr. said his son has finally gone into an offseason healthy for the first time since he’s stepped foot on LSU’s campus. He believes that Stingley Jr. will have a strong second season.

“I’m feeling good about this offseason for sure,” Stingley Sr. said. “Naturally, he went into it healthy and it kind of reminds of his offseason going into LSU his first year. He enrolled and was able to get into the weight room as younger guy going into college. This is a new experience with a new coaching staff and being able to be full-tilt. It’s been a while since he was full-tilt, ever since his freshman year when he was exactly himself. That makes a huge difference in how he can perform. He can get comfortable and settle into everything right from the start this season.”

Stingley Jr. added that he’s worked with Texans strength and condition coach Mike Eubanks a lot this offseason to put on added muscle.

“I put in a lot of work every day with coach Mike,” Stingley Jr. said. “I didn’t even realize it until I started seeing everybody saying, ‘You got big, you got swole.’ Even when I was in high school, I always had muscle. It is a little different now.”

Texans cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso added that Stingley’s added weight hasn’t taken away any of his speed or explosiveness.

“I think that weight gain has a bad connotation,” Vasso said. “He’s put on some muscle. By every metric, he’s still as explosive and fast as he’s always been, so encouraged by that.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans is excited to work with Stingley and said that he’s going to put him in a position to make plays for the defense.

“Stingley has outstanding talent,” Ryans said. “Scouted him the last year, and I know the talent that he has. I know the competitor that he is. Going to put him in position to make a lot of plays for us. Put him in a position where he can excel and showcase his talents.”

ESPN’s D.J. Bien-Aime believes second-year CB Derek Stingley Jr. looks “physically improved” from his rookie season and has “jumped out consistently” throughout the offseason program.

looks “physically improved” from his rookie season and has “jumped out consistently” throughout the offseason program. ESPN’s Seth Walder reports the Texans are hiring Ishan Mehta as a football data scientist. Jeremy Stabile announced he was also joining the team as a football data analyst.

Titans

Titans DL Terrell Williams has noticed the steps taken by DT Teair Tart as he prepares to take on an even bigger role in the team’s defense this season.

“He started to take those steps (to becoming a better pass-rusher) towards the middle of last season,” Williams said, per Easton Freeze of Broadway Sports Media. “You’ve got three types of players: you’ve got a player who’s great at playing the run, you’ve got a player who’s great in the pass-rush, and then you’ve got players that are great at both. And his job now is to become great at both. I would put him up against anybody in the run game, now it’s just getting better from a pass-rush standpoint.”