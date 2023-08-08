AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Shaq Leonard, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Saturday marked the first time that Colts LB Shaquille Leonard has been making contact in practice after dealing with multiple injuries and surgeries.

“It feels amazing, especially being away from contact for a long time. Easing it back in and then now I’m just going out and taking the fear out of making contact,” Leonard told the media, via ColtsWire.com. “It felt amazing to get back out there and make some contact. Just take it slow. Today was the first time I got full contact with the team reps. That was the last step so hopefully now I just continue to build off that.”

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was not at training camp practice on Tuesday. Via Joel Erickson of the Indy Star, Colts HC Shane Steichen said Taylor was getting treatment on his ankle: “If you don’t see him out here, he’s rehabbing.”

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley refuted the idea that he would be rusty after nearly two years away from football.

“Everybody wants me to be rusty, right? Why? Why do you want me to be rusty?” Ridley said, via Jags Wire. “I can play football. No, I’m never going to think I’m going to be rusty.”

Ridley did however, acknowledge the challenge of Jacksonville’s training camp.

“This is probably one of the hardest training camps I’ve ever been in,” Ridley said. “I know I got to continue to work, to get better, and be dominant come game one.”

Texans

Texans RB Dameon Pierce has put in time with trainer Justin Allen at All-En Sports in an effort to shed body fat and become leaner.

“Yeah, I’ve been trying to get that baby fat off me, man. You know what I’m saying?” Pierce said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. “It was really my diet, you know. Just leaning out and getting that body fat percentage down. You know Ladd and our nutritionist, they were really happy about that. I’m trying to get through some holes man. I’m trying to get through there. It was a hot gym – there was no AC in there. We’ve just got fans blowing in there. So, I definitely got some extra body fat off in there. J. Allen, that’s my guy, we’re locked in, so we fine-tune my work outs for me. It’s hot in there. We burn off some fat, man.”

Pierce’s downhill running and propensity to pick up yards after contact makes him a favorite for the team’s offensive line.

“Man, we love Dameon,” RT Tytus Howard said. “He’s one of the most energetic guys on the team. We love blocking for him and we know that all we’ve got to do is get our hats on guys and he’ll handle the rest. He’s explosive, he’s fast, strong. He’s one of those backs that can do it all, so we’re hoping to get him to be one of the best running backs in the league this year. We know he can do that.”

Pierce is working on his receiving skills in an effort to make himself more valuable as a running back.

“Oh, the more ways I can get the ball, the better, baby,” Pierce said. “I love that, I love that But I’ve got a lot of great guys to look at. Most recently, probably Christian McCaffrey. He thrived last year in the league, in his offense he’s just getting out of the backfield, getting in the flat, catching hitches or whatever the case may be. There’s multiple ways to get a running back the ball.”