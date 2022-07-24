AFC Notes: Jordan Poyer, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills S Jordan Poyer reported to training camp and said his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, is in Buffalo right now “talking things out” regarding a potential extension with GM Brandon Beane , per WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio.

Poyer didn’t consider holding out from training camp in his efforts to get a new deal: “There never was a thought that I wouldn’t be here at training camp. I want to be here. Football is a game that I love and when I’m out there nothing else matters.” (Chris Brown)

Beane didn’t comment on negotiations when asked: “Drew and I have a great relationship. It worked out that he could be here. I don’t talk about negotiations. We love Jordan and that’s about all I want to say about it.” (Brown)

Although Bills CB Tre’Davious White is starting camp on the PUP list, Beane said his rehab from a November torn ACL is going well: “Tre’ hasn’t had setbacks. Every case is different so there are a lot of factors in each case. Tre’ is doing really well. We’re not going to put him out there until we’re ready and he’s ready.” (Brown)

Dolphins

Veteran Dolphins CB Keion Crossen cashed in this offseason when he signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract with Miami and is ready to prove his doubters wrong in 2022.

“They were definitely wrong, man,” Crossen said at a youth football camp. “That’s the name of the game: prove them wrong. You always got to prove people wrong. You get to prove it to yourself exactly what you do and get better and be consistent, play fast and have fun.”

Crossen had good things to say about his time in Miami so far, particularly about new HC Mike McDaniel.

“It’s been good, man,” Crossen said. “We’re all coming together as a team. The main thing is one goal, one team. The ultimate goal is to win a super bowl, but that comes with practice and the season ahead of us. I’m just taking it day by day. (McDaniel), he’s a high-spirited guy. He’s almost like one of the guys. Obviously, we have the utmost respect for coach McDaniel. He allows us to play fast, play aggressively, and have fun. I started my career with Josh Boyer. I know the special teams coach. He’s treated me well. His group is coached really, really well. I’m really about family. I’m a family man. I want to be with a team that’s going to work hard and is going to win and has good coaching. That’s why I chose Miami. The taxes down there aren’t too bad, either.”

Patriots

ESPN’s Mike Reiss notes if Patriots RB James White continues to struggle to get healthy, the next player to get a crack at the passing down role in the backfield would probably be fourth-round RB Pierre Strong .

Reiss mentions the Patriots have an 18-year streak of an undrafted free agent making the final roster. He highlights C Kody Russey, special teamer Brendan Schooler, DL LaBryan Ray, OLB DaMarcus Mitchell, and P Jake Julien as players to watch to continue that streak.