AFC Notes: Jordan Poyer, Bills, Rashod Bateman, Ravens, Titans

Bills

Bills S Jordan Poyer, who is entering the final year of his contract, said that he can’t think of a “better situation” than his current team.

“I can’t think of a better situation for me to be in than Buffalo right now,” Poyer said, via the Inside The Garage Podcast.

Poyer elaborated that he thinks Josh Allen is the best quarterback in the NFL and the team has high expectations going into next season.

“We got the best damn quarterback in this league so sky is the limit for this team, obviously a lot of expectations of our football team but we’ve got to keep things real–We come into work every day and just work, that’s what we do,” Poyer said.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh expressed confidence in second-year WR Rashod Bateman and mentioned that he’s getting “extra time” this offseason.

“We have a lot of confidence in Rashod Bateman; I don’t know that it’s one thing or the other. I have a lot of confidence in those guys, because I’ve seen them work out here every day. I mean, it’s up to them to go make a name for themselves; they’ve got to go do that. So, that’s something I’ll be excited to watch, [and] I can’t wait to see it. There he goes, walking right there. There’s Rashod right there. Hi, Rashod. _(laughter)There he goes. But he’s getting extra time on the field, as you can see, on his own. So, I just love the way he’s working, and really all of those guys, and I can’t wait to see them when the time comes,” said Harbaugh, via RavensWire.

Titans

Titans fourth-round RB Hassan Haskins is picking the brain of RB Derrick Henry and trying to absorb everything he can from the veteran workhorse.

“I definitely watch him, all his moves,” Haskins said, via the team’s official website. “Just seeing how he is, how he handles himself. He’s a super-cool dude…I just want to keep picking his brain and keep getting better.”

Henry offered some advice for the rookie, while also praising his play. Haskins wowed Henry with his performance against Ohio State last year.

“I was excited when we got him,” Henry said. “Hassan is a beast. I was able to catch his game vs Ohio State when he went off. Seeing him in person, he is a big dude, and he’s a solid dude. Seeing him (at practice), I can tell everything is coming natural to him. I just told him: ‘Don’t try to get too overwhelmed, just take it day by day.”

Titans RB coach Tony Dews also praised Haskins, both in the classroom and on the field. Haskins has a similar playstyle to Henry, as he is a big, physical, downhill running back. Dews is excited to get pads on Haskins and see what he can do with live reps.

“Hassan has been a pleasure to work with,” Dews said. “In the classroom portion, he puts in work. He works hard, he studies the game. And out here on the field, obviously we’re in shorts and a big part of his game is his power, the way he runs with the ball. But I am excited to see him as we get going and we get into camp and get pads on and those kinds of things. But he’s been pleasant to be around, works hard, does everything he is asked to do. At this point I am just looking for him to continue to get better each day as he we come out here and work on his skillset.” Haskins knows he’ll have to earn his spot, which is familiar territory for him. “In college, I wasn’t starting right away – I had to work my way,” he said. “Now, I have to do the same thing – I have to keep working each day. It may not be tomorrow, it may not be a couple of years, but I am going to keep working and get better to have a role on this team.”