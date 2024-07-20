AFC Notes: Joseph Ossai, Denzel Ward, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals DE Joseph Ossai has been dealing with injuries throughout the first two seasons of his career. Ossai is the healthiest he’s been since entering the league, and he talked about feeling fresh physically and mentally.

“The biggest difference is mentally, being mentally stable and being able to see yourself in a position to deal with the things you need to, as far as taking on blocks,” Ossai said, via Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network. “You’re not thinking about how you’re moving, or you feel a pinch and you’re thinking, ‘Did the surgery go well? Is everything healed? Am I going to be completely ready?'”

“So, yeah, just mentally, it’s been a world of difference. Even though we’re not going full speed against each other, the individual drills are full speed. To go through that and not feel anything that’s putting doubt in your mind, that’s the biggest thing I would say.”

Browns

According to an ESPN survey, Browns CB Denzel Ward was voted the second-best CB in the league.

A league personnel evaluator outlined Ward's profile: "Fast, fluid, with upper-tier coverage skills and high football IQ. Can create ball production in man or zone but can match up against just about any No. 1 receiver due to his size and speed. And he has the elite movement skills to cover in the slot when asked." (ESPN)

After hiring OC Ken Dorsey who has plenty of playcalling experience, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski plans to announce who’s calling plays next week: “I’m sure I’m getting that question officially in about a week, so you’re gonna have to wait a week.” (92.3 The Fan)

Ravens

Ravens DC Zach Orr said during a recent press conference that he is taking it day by day but is slowly but surely gaining his confidence when it comes to calling the defensive plays in Baltimore.

“Coach [John] Harbaugh does a great job of putting us in these game-like situations, even as play-callers and as coaches,” Orr said, via Pro Football Talk. “We always do ‘move the ball,’ [and] we do ‘call-it periods,’ where there is no script, you have to call it, and you have to think on the fly and use your play-calling sheet. And just how I prepare, I just go back and — when I’m watching the film or watching games from last year — just look at how I would call it, looking at the situation [and] trying to put myself in those shoes. And then, just before practice, just reviewing my play-call sheet and just trying to play out scenarios in my head that could possibly come up.”

“When you’re a player, a lot of times, you think you have all the answers,” Orr added. “You’re like, ‘Man, we could do this, we could do that.’ But when you step back and you become a coach and you become a play-caller, you kind of see the bigger picture of things. You’re not just thinking about you’re one particular area or position that you’re playing — you take a step back and think about the whole game.”