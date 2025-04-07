UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger Visiting With Ravens

Ian Rapoport reports that UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger is visiting with the Ravens on a 30 visit today, after working out for 30 NFL teams last week.

Rapoport adds that he could be in play for Baltimore in the first round as someone the franchise could pair with LB Roquan Smith.

Schwesinger walked on at UCLA before being a semi-finalist for the Butkus Award and Burlsworth Trophy in 2024. For his performance that season, he was also named a First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten.

In three seasons with UCLA, Schwesinger appeared in 38 games for the Bruins and recorded 163 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

We will have more news on Schwesinger as it becomes available.