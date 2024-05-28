AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen is looking forward to working with rookie WR Keon Coleman, noting that Coleman is the type of player the team needs on their offense.

“I think you pair him with some of the guys we have in our room right now, I think Mack Hollins has been such a great addition so far to that room with his mentality, his mindset is infectious to others,” Allen said, during an appearance on NFL Network. “Curtis Samuel, he’s been showing up every single day ready to work. . . . You start pairing those guys up with Dawson [Knox] and Coleman in this mix now, we’re gonna have a pretty solid group that works together.”

Dolphins

Over the last few years, the Dolphins have garnered a reputation for not being as strong on the road as they are at home. Miami HC Mike McDaniel is looking forward to tough games down the stretch to prove their identity.

“I think, well, if you’re wanting to change a narrative, you’re going to have an opportunity,” McDaniel said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I don’t really worry too much about things, pretending like I have any idea of what’s good or bad. I know if you’re playing the right competitive football, you’ll always have unique challenges to your schedule.”

“If you’re playing the right type of football, you’ll have prime-time games. You can have short or long weeks. All those things. I think we’ve found a way to develop our team both years. I’m firmly expecting that same thing again this year. I think that the opportunities down the stretch of the season are ones that this team at that point in time will be thirsting for. That’s something that when I saw the schedule, I was pretty excited.”

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is a full participant at OTAs after tearing his Achilles in Week 1 last season. Rodgers feels healthy but admitted the mental side of recovery will take some time.

“I feel really good,” Rodgers said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “It’s just about the mental part. These practices have been nice the last couple of days. Feel what it’s like to be out there, to be moving around, to not be thinking about it and see how I respond the next day. This is the last part. The strength is good, the movement is good, just the confidence to do everything. . . . I feel like I can do anything. I can run at top speed. It’s just, in those moments, the reactions coming naturally.”