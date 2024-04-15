AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Andrew Luck, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Former Colts QB Andrew Luck would not share his reasons for retiring back in 2019 but they were strong enough for the former first overall pick to never consider returning to play football.

“When I retired, that part of it was put to bed in my mind in a very simple, sort of direct way,” Luck said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “There were a lot of complications around it, you know, certainly tormented inside, as you guys saw that night, but I think that part of it has stayed.”

“It gives you purpose, it gives you structure,” Luck added when asked about his love for the game. “You’re on a team. I think you find some, you know, it scratches some deep itches of relationship and community and purpose and hard work. There are parts of it you miss. You don’t get to repeat that in life. Football gave me a lot. A lot. Most importantly, again, the relationships and the experiences with people that I loved. I think part of me feels, and I don’t mean this in a cheesy way, but part of me feels like, you know, it’s my turn to give back to this game.”

Findlay OL Mike Jerrell had an official 30 visit with the Colts. (Tony Pauline)

Jaguars

Jaguars LB Josh Allen signed a five-year contract worth $141,250,000 million with $88 million in total guarantees. Allen received $76.5 million guaranteed at signing including a $32 million signing bonus. There is an option bonus in 2025 worth $30 million and another bonus in 2026 worth $15 million. Two void years are included along with performance incentives totaling $8.75 million. The contract has a maximum potential value of $150 million. (Over the Cap)

Titans

New Titans DC Dennard Wilson will oversee a defense that went through a lot of change this offseason. He noted they won’t be focused on anybody but themselves in hopes of dominating that side of the ball.

“Really, I don’t focus on what other teams have,” Wilson said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “To me, they’re nameless faces. We are going to play a certain style. We are going to play with confidence. So, it doesn’t matter who they have on (the other) team. It’s 11 versus 11, and in terms of the defense, it’s 11 versus 1 – it’s 11 versus the ball.”

“So, you can get a whole lot of receivers, a whole lot of weapons. But there’s only one ball. And it’s our job to surround the football and take it away.”