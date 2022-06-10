AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills OC Ken Dorsey said that QB Josh Allen makes his transition much easier when it comes to running the entire offense.

“I feel like having a good feel for him on kind of how he reacts to things, the things he likes, the things he doesn’t like, and I think all that’s really important,” Dorsey said, via video conference. “I think we’re both extremely competitive and we both have a similar philosophy in we’ll both want to do whatever it takes to help our team win.”

“Everybody’s got their own style, their own flair, in terms of what they want to show, what they want the defense to think they’re trying to call,” Allen said. “The one thing that [Daboll and Dorsey] do share is an extremely competitive nature. They get fired up in practice and they start yapping a little bit to the defensive guys, and they want to call their best stuff.”

Dolphins

Dolphins OT Terron Armstead has already made an impact on the team’s offensive line even though he has yet to officially take a snap for Miami. Dolphins OL Robert Hunt said the group is absorbing all the experience they can from Armstead.

“Yeah, Terron has helped a lot of our guys out, especially us young guys,” Hunt said, via Dolphins Wire. “He’s out there at practice working with some guys. He’s in the meeting room telling us what we can do, what he’s seen. He’s been doing this for a while so what he says, we definitely take heed and we listen to it because he’s done it. He’s been an All-Pro, he’s been to Pro Bowls, he’s been everything that we want to be in life pretty much. Everything Terron says, we take it in and we listen.”

Hunt said that Armstead is helping him with the small details that can help bring his game to the next level.

“For me, I don’t know,” Hunt said. “He tells me a lot of stuff. Some little technique stuff that I can work on to really take my game to the next level. That’s just something that I’m looking forward to, to keep working on this summer and also when camp comes. Hopefully in the season, it’ll roll over.”

Patriots

Former Patriots QB Cam Newton believes that QB Mac Jones has what it takes to be a great quarterback in the NFL.

“I was with Mac Jones. Mac Jones is going to be a great quarterback,” Newton said, via Patriots Wire. “I would put Mac Jones at that 20-ish threshold.”