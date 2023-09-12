AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen was disappointed in his turnovers against the Jets on Monday night and HC Sean McDermott noted the team will have to move on and do better in Week 2.

“Trying to force the ball,” Allen said of his turnovers, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “Same s—, same place, different day. I hurt our team tonight. I cost our team tonight. It feels eerily similar to last year, and I hate that it’s something I do. Our guys played so hard. Defense gave us opportunities. They played a heck of a game, and it sucks when you feel like you’re the reason, and I am the reason why we lost tonight.”

“It’s a long season in the NFL,” McDermott added. “And unfortunately, sometimes you have to be reminded of these things. And it hurts with a loss, right? And so, it’s a constant, constant reminder during the week of, ‘Hey, take care of the football — take the football away, that wins games when you do that.’ And in this case, it loses games. I’m telling him we got to be smarter, and he knows better, and he can’t do that. And the coaches are doing the same. And listen, he’s hard on himself. He wants to win, and sometimes that’s what at times gets the best of him.”

Jets

Jets S Jordan Whitehead recorded three interceptions against the Bills on Monday night and earned his $250,000 incentive bonus in just one game. (Field Yates)

Patriots

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe signed back with the 53-man roster and his contract covers the next three years with base salaries of $870,000 in 2023, $985,000 in 2024, and $1.1 million in 2025. (Mike Reiss)