AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Dre’Mont Jones, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen feels fortunate that the team has QB coach Bo Hardegree to add experience and new concepts to the playbook.

“A lot of meeting time, that’s what OTAs is for, you’re re-installing the playbook,” Allen said of his interactions with Hardegree, via Pro Football Talk. “It may be the same type of playbook that I’ve been in for the last eight years, but a lot of different nuance this year. He brings a lot of knowledge from his previous stops in the league. He’s got a lot of experience, and to be able to talk through different concepts, different defenses, how he sees it and how he conveys it to us. He’s doing a great job in our room and we’re lucky to have him.”

Jets

Jets WR Adonai Mitchell enters his first offseason program in New York after being acquired from the Colts in November. Veteran QB Geno Smith said he’s excited about the receiver and has been impressed by how Mitchell studies the game.

“AD is a great, young talent, and he’s a super hard worker,” Smith said via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “I’m really excited about AD. I think he’s going to be a special player for a long time. He’s obviously got the talent, but what people might not see is the way that he works, the way that he studies and just the type of teammate that he is; he’s a great teammate, and I think that goes a long way.”

Patriots

The Patriots signed DL Dre’Mont Jones to a three-year, $36.5 million deal as a free agent this offseason. New England DC Zak Kuhr said they were impressed by Jones’ “effort and finish” compared to other players on the market.

“We saw it on film in the offseason when we looked at free agents, but he plays with effort and finish, which is our number one core value here as a team and as a defense,” Kuhr said, via Chris Mason of MassLive. “He just goes about his business. He wants to get better, even though he’s a higher-year vet. He wants to learn from (linebackers coach Mike Smith), he wants to learn from Vrabes — all of us — what he can do to do his job better. He takes great pride in his job.”

Patriots LBs coach Mike Smith points out that Jones can line up in multiple roles in their system.

“(Jones) is tough, he’s physical, he’s a good kid,” Smith said. “He’s a student of the game. He plays multiple positions. The more you can do in this league, the more valuable you’re going to be. He’s stand-up, he’s got his hand in the ground. (Media can’t) be here at a bunch of practices, but man, he’s got a motor now and it’s contagious.”

Smith also thinks Jones’ veteran mindset will benefit their younger players.

“Coaches can only say so much,” Smith said. “These guys, they’ll listen to older guys. So when he’s doing it right, when Harold’s doing it right and they’re practicing the right way, that’s what he is. He looks and he plays like a Patriot.”