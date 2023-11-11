AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Robert Saleh, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen said he remains confident in OC Ken Dorsey and that the team needs to do a better job of executing whatever play is called offensively.

“I think we have a very good rapport in terms of him knowing what I don’t like and what I like,” Allen said, via PFT. “Obviously, getting to familiar stuff that our guys like that we’ve ran a lot in the past, I think that’s something that any offense can benefit from running familiar concepts and trusting the guys out on the field. And it comes down to the guys executing it. He can call literally anything on his playbook. He should be able to point at any given play and we should go out there and try to execute it and execute it to the best of our ability. And so, again, that comes down to the guys on the field. And, you know, we’ve got to be better for him.”

Jets

The Jets’ offensive struggles have led to speculation over HC Robert Saleh being mandated by ownership to continue starting QB Zach Wilson. Saleh responded there is no conspiracy to play Wilson.

“No, we’re on the same page with that,” Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “So any conspiracy theory that might be out there, we’re on the same page.”

Saleh added Wilson must show improvement.

“He’s doing the best that he can,” Saleh said. “But, again, he still needs to get better.”

Wilson feels a sense of urgency to improve but is feeling more comfortable as he progressively gets more playing time.

One hundred percent,” Wilson said. “It has to be better at some point. We have to do something. It’s frustrating, but we have to find a way. I feel like I’m in a good spot and it sucks because we’re not doing a lot offensively… But progressively, each week, I feel more and more comfortable. I feel like I’m getting better. That’s all you can do, really, in my eyes. If you’re progressively working to improve and get better, it’s going to click at some point.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick expects CB J.C. Jackson to be available after the bye week.

“I expect he’ll be available,” Belichick said, via PFT.