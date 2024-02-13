AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Stefon Diggs didn’t commit to his future with the team recently in an interview at the Pro Bowl Games. In an interview where he spoke on how the season ended along with his relationship with QB Josh Allen, Diggs didn’t provide much clarity on next season.

“I don’t know, as far as the money and that type of stuff, I can’t control none of that,” Diggs said via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. “For me, I try to leave the personal out of it. Between the two people are the people who know, and I get tired of the same story over and over,” Diggs added when talking about his relationships with Allen.

The Bills announced that DJ Mangas has been named offensive quality control coach.

Dolphins

Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald wrote about the Dolphins’ offseason and gave some insight on where the team’s focus could be following their Wild Card Round exit. The Dolphins could upgrade the tight end position, as they didn’t have one touchdown from the position in 2023.

Jackson believes the team needs to address the tight end room, first and foremost, as TE Durham Smythe and 2023 undrafted free agent TE Julian Hill are primarily used for their blocking abilities. After losing former TE Mike Gesicki , Miami lacked a receiving threat at the position who could make plays downfield. Jackson states that they either need to add an impactful third receiver or a receiving tight end to help the offense.

Patriots

Pete Thamel reports that Boston College is working to hire Patriots TE coach Will Lawing as their offensive coordinator.