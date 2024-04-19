AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Terron Armstead, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen said the team has to adapt and roll with the changes this offseason.

“I guess that’s the nature of the business,” Allen said, via PFT. “And going into Year 7 now, it just kind of is what it is. I don’t get paid to make changes on the team, I get paid to be the best quarterback that I can be and try to lead the guys on this team.”

Allen wished Texans WR Stefon Diggs the best and said there’s nothing but love between the two.

“Yeah, I shared a text with him and got one back, just thanking him for everything that he did for me,” Allen said. “I’ll always have a spot in my heart for him and I’ll always love him like a brother and wish him nothing but the best.”

Allen added that he’s excited for other players to step up in Diggs’ absence and emphasized getting the new players up to speed.

“You look at the statistics, they don’t lie — numbers don’t lie,” Allen said of Diggs. “But like I said a few minutes ago, it’s an opportunity for those guys we have in our room, bringing in guys like Curtis [Samuel] and Mack [Hollins] and having Khalil [Shakir] and Dalton [Kincaid] and Dawson [Knox] — guys who have been in the system for a while that know how things go. And within the system, anybody can get the ball at any given time. These guys are very excited for that. They’re working extremely hard. It’s good to see those guys here and getting to know some of these younger guys better. And looking forward to getting to know them as best as I can so we can use that on the field.”

Allen admitted that Diggs was critical to his development.

“My lasting memory of Stef will be [that he was] the receiver that helped me become the quarterback that I am today,” Allen said. “And I’ll always thank him for that.”

Dolphins

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead re-worked his contract to lower his cap hit for the upcoming season. Although Armstead has two years left on his contract, Miami GM Chris Grier understands there’s a chance this is his final year in the league.

“We’re very respectful of his time and to his credit, he is an incredible communicator,” Grier said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “I’ve gotten to know him over the last couple years — he is a fantastic person. So I’m very glad he is coming back, because he has impacted that room so much with those young guys . . . so having him back is important. But you always look at every position when you kind of go through it and try and look and try and anticipate what some of the issues could be in the future.”

Jets

Arkansas DE Trajan Jeffcoat had an official visit with the Jets. (Aaron Wilson)