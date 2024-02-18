AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Travon Walker, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

New Jaguars DC Ryan Nielsen said he’s “really excited” to work with EDGE Josh Allen, who is an impending free agent and is hopeful the organization gets an extension done.

“A lot of production, very important. When you’ve got a guy like that, you want him back and think that’s going to work out,” Nielsen said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’d be really excited if that works out. Really excited to work with him, heard nothing but great things. I talked to Josh and he’s been fantastic. That’ll get worked out, get him back and get him going, hopefully get him to improve. That’s the ultimate goal, if we can just get that much better next year, what does that look like? That’s pretty exciting. That’s what we want to work towards.”

Nielsen was asked about DE Travon Walker, and he said they will “identify what he does well,” but his defensive approach is to “put guys in position to succeed first before caring about scheme,” via SI.com’s John Shipley.

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports Houston’s safeties coach Stephen Adegoke has decided to return to the Texans for 2024 after initially accepting a position to join HC Sherrone Moore’s staff at Michigan.

has decided to return to the Texans for 2024 after initially accepting a position to join HC staff at Michigan. Adegoke accepted the job before finalizing a contract, and he will return for year two with Houston instead of joining the Wolverines.

Titans

New Titans DC Dennard Wilson spoke at his introductory press conference and gave a preview as to what the defense will look like and what he will instill as his fundamentals.

“General George Patton said this, ‘Nobody ever defended anything successful. You’re going to attack and attack some more,'” Wilson said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “We’re going to be an attacking defense.”

Wilson knows how important it is to be able to blitz with success: “I’ve been around a lot of great coordinators. A lot of the philosophies they’ve had, I believe in. So, we’re going to blitz, but when we blitz, it’s going to be at the right times.”

The time Wilson spent with new Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald influenced his defensive ideology: “The way you get takeaways in this game is population and technique and the manner in which you play. The same philosophies, in terms of the Ravens defense, is going to be the same philosophy I carry.”