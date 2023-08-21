AFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Mike Klis reports that Broncos WR Jalen Virgil will need knee surgery to repair his meniscus and will miss some time.

Chiefs

Chiefs backup QB Shane Buechele has positive things to say about rookie WR Rashee Rice after working with him in camp and the preseason.

“Just having him here has been great,” Buechele said of Rice, via ChiefsWire.com. “Helping him learn this offense because it’s tough on a rookie. I’ve kind of taken him under my wing and am trying to get him up to speed in this offense.”

“He can be a really good player, he shows that,” Buechele added. “He’s just got to start a little bit quicker, and he knows that, too. He’s a great player. That was fun having that drive and going back-to-back to him.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels doesn’t have an update on RB Josh Jacobs despite the reports that he will report to the team for Week 1.

“I don’t have any new news on J.J.,” McDaniels said. “I mean, I would say I think that it’s important for every player — this is the National Football League, so it’s not easy to go out there and just play games and do it at the speed and level that you want to do it at unless you’ve really kind of had enough opportunity to get yourself ready to do that. We’ve talked all year to our team about nothing carries over from one year to the next. You have to re-establish your individual level of performance and collectively as a unit, and ultimately as a team, we have to establish and re-establish ourselves in terms of what we’re going to be about. So, whether it would be J.J. or somebody else, it’s the same thing. Everybody’s got to have an opportunity to do that, get re-acclimated to the pace, the speed of things. But again, I have no new information on the whole situation.”