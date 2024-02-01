AFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec notes Ravens assistant OL coach Mike Devlin could be heading to the Chargers to be new HC Jim Harbaugh‘s OL coach.
Chiefs
Chiefs HC Andy Reid said the team’s home loss to the Raiders on Christmas was a good wake-up call for them.
“I think that was a good wake-up call for us,” Reid said, via PFT. “They came out with great emotion. Antonio had them ready to go. But that emotion was the thing that jumped out at you, that they played with. I think it gave our guys a nice little — for [lack of] a better term — a wake-up call, that we need to step things up here, that things aren’t just going to fall in our lap. And so, we’re taking everybody’s best shot, and here’s a team that went through some adversity and they stepped up and were able to present themselves like they did. We were able to learn from it and move on. I felt all along, though, we had the ability to do that. We just, like I said, we needed a little kick in the tail there.”
Raiders
- According to the Athletic’s Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur, Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is seeking a multi-year deal this year, either from Las Vegas or as a free agent.
- The two think it’s less likely the Raiders tag Jacobs for the second straight season as it will cost them more than $14 million. They also point out there’s a lot of mutual admiration between Jacobs and new Raiders HC Antonio Pierce.
- Reed and Tafur add Raiders OT Jermaine Eluemunor is interested in testing the open market and seeing what opportunities are available.
- Other notable pending free agents include CB Amik Robertson, DT Adam Butler, C Andre James and DT Bilal Nichols. Reed and Tafur note the Raiders could be interested in bringing all four back but there’s also potential room to upgrade from all four, and it’s also possible all four find better money and roles elsewhere.
- Raiders DE Maxx Crosby posted on Instagram that he underwent hand surgery on Tuesday. (Reed)
