AFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec notes Ravens assistant OL coach Mike Devlin could be heading to the Chargers to be new HC Jim Harbaugh‘s OL coach.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said the team’s home loss to the Raiders on Christmas was a good wake-up call for them.

“I think that was a good wake-up call for us,” Reid said, via PFT. “They came out with great emotion. Antonio had them ready to go. But that emotion was the thing that jumped out at you, that they played with. I think it gave our guys a nice little — for [lack of] a better term — a wake-up call, that we need to step things up here, that things aren’t just going to fall in our lap. And so, we’re taking everybody’s best shot, and here’s a team that went through some adversity and they stepped up and were able to present themselves like they did. We were able to learn from it and move on. I felt all along, though, we had the ability to do that. We just, like I said, we needed a little kick in the tail there.”

Raiders