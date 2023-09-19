AFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Jeremy Fowler reports that Broncos Kareem Jackson is not expected to be suspended for his hit on Commanders TE Logan Thomas that resulted in a concussion. Jackson was ejected and will likely be subjected to a fine for the hit.

Chiefs

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Chiefs didn’t give QB Patrick Mahomes any new money in his reworked deal. Instead they moved money up from the remaining nine years on his contract to give him $208 million over the next four seasons.

The new deal pays Mahomes $56.85 million in 2023, $35 million of which he's already earned, $44.5 million in 2024, $50 million in 2025, and $56.76 million in 2026. He's also due to receive $59.2 million in 2027.

Previously, Mahomes had been scheduled to make $40.95 in 2023, $37.95 million in 2024, $41.95 million in 2025, $41.95 million in 2026 and $59.95 million in 2027. (Over The Cap)

There are also base salary escalators in the deal, including $1.25 million for a Super Bowl win and another $1.25 million for winning the AP MVP award and making the conference title game. (Albert Breer)

Mahomes received a $20.574 million signing bonus, $208.1 million in injury guarantees, $133.7 million in full guarantees and the dates of his future roster bonuses were moved from March to May.

Raiders

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs became the first player to lead the league in rushing one season and then finish a game the next year with negative rushing yardage. That just about sums up the blowout loss for the Raiders against the Bills and HC Josh McDaniels said getting Jacobs going has to be a priority for them.

“We have to be able to block people,” said McDaniels via the Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “We couldn’t even get (Jacobs) to the line of scrimmage without being touched. I take responsibility for all of that, and I am going to have to figure out how to get JJ going.”