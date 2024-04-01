AFC Notes: Josh Reynolds, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- The Broncos signed WR Josh Reynolds to a two-year, $9 million contract with $4.25 million in guarantees including a $2 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
- Reynolds can also earn up to $765k over the two years in per-game roster bonuses.
- According to Chris Tomasson, the “word is” Denver has an interest in Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright.
- Georgia OT Amarius Mims took an official 30 visit with the Denver Broncos. (Ryan Fowler)
Chiefs
- The Chiefs have a top-30 visit scheduled with Marshall RB Rasheen Ali, per Dane Brugler.
- Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott has official 30 visits scheduled with four teams including the Chiefs. (MLFootball)
Raiders
- Tennessee QB Joe Milton had a private meeting with the Raiders before his pro day. (Jordan Schultz)
- Memphis DE Jaylon Allen will take an official 30 visit with the Raiders. (Aaron Wilson)
- Maryland CB Ja’Quan Sheppard has an official visit with the Raiders. (Tony Pauline)
- Washington OL Troy Fautanu met with the Raiders after his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
