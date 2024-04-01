AFC Notes: Josh Reynolds, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Broncos

  • The Broncos signed WR Josh Reynolds to a two-year, $9 million contract with $4.25 million in guarantees including a $2 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
  • Reynolds can also earn up to $765k over the two years in per-game roster bonuses. 
  • According to Chris Tomasson, the “word is” Denver has an interest in Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright
  • Georgia OT Amarius Mims took an official 30 visit with the Denver Broncos. (Ryan Fowler)

Chiefs

Raiders

