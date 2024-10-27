AFC Notes: Josh Uche, Browns, Patriots, Ravens

Browns

Browns QB Jameis Winston considers himself to be a “great NFL starter” when he’s playing at his best.

“I view this as an opportunity to go out there and be my very best, and when I’m my very best, I’m a great NFL starter,” Winston said, via PFT.

According to Albert Breer, the Browns went with QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson over Winston last week as they believed his running could be an issue for the Bengals defense.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said he would be giving the game ball to the family of team announcer Jim Donovan , who passed away on Saturday at age 68. (Scott Petrak)

said he would be giving the game ball to the family of team announcer , who passed away on Saturday at age 68. (Scott Petrak) Browns CB Denzel Ward was ruled out due to a head injury sustained against the Ravens on Sunday, with Mary Kay Cabot noting that this is the sixth concussion of his career.

was ruled out due to a head injury sustained against the Ravens on Sunday, with Mary Kay Cabot noting that this is the sixth concussion of his career. Stefanski later confirmed that Ward suffered a concussion against the Ravens. (Nate Ulrich)

Patriots

Patriots LB Josh Uche commented on the possibility that he could be dealt by the team prior to the upcoming trade deadline.

“Ultimately, I am an employee of the Patriots and if they think it’s in their best interest to trade me, I know they’ll do so. If there is an opportunity for them to build for the future, I know they’re going to do so,” Uche said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “At this point in time, there are a lot of rumors, and a lot of information that [media] have access to before I do. So we’ll see which one of those pieces of information come to materialize, but I know one thing for sure: Wherever I’m at I’m going to play some damn good football. At this point, it is what it is.”

Uche became an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season and re-signed with the Patriots on a one-year, $3 million deal despite having opportunities with other teams for more money.

“I have no regrets,” Uche commented, now set to become an unrestricted free agent again after 2024. “Taking the one-year deal, a team-friendly deal with different offers on the table, I felt like I wanted to speak to the organization — to Coach Mayo, Mr. Kraft, to [Eliot] Wolf — that ‘I am trying my best to make it work here.’ Which is why I am currently playing on this deal, as much as I feel like I am worth more than this deal. I’m playing because I wanted to show how much I respect people in this organization. Now while being here, I can’t be oblivious to certain things of where I fit within the puzzle and the future of the team. So it’s something now where I’m open to trying to maximize my capabilities — being only 26 years old, healthy, and I still feel like I have a lot to give the game. I want to be able to put myself in the best position to get the most juice out of this game, to get the most juice out of myself before I hang up the cleats.”

Karen Guregian reports that the Patriots are hoping to receive a fifth-round pick in exchange for Uche.

Ravens