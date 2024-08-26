AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Denzel Ward, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers

Browns

Concerns are mounting surrounding Browns CB Denzel Ward, who is planning to play at the start of the season despite suffering the fifth concussion of his NFL career. He plans to not wear a guardian cap and has no plans of retiring from football at this time.

“As of right now, no,” Ward said, via Pro Football Talk. “And I know I got a few concussions, but I don’t go out there thinking about the concussions. I did a lot of research over the season and the offseason on concussions and just how to treat them and stuff like that. So yeah, I’m not too concerned about it going out there. I go out there play fast, play hard, and try to win games. That’s not my focus on whether I may not get a concussion. I mean, you don’t know what’s going to happen out there. The game happens so fast, but yeah, I’m not real worried about it.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said before the team’s final preseason game against the Seahawks that he is confident in QB Deshaun Watson heading into the regular season and didn’t feel comfortable putting him out on the field in Seattle.

“With Deshaun, with considerations to the guys who were out on offense — not just the offensive line — but just didn’t feel like it would be best to put him out there in this setting,” Stefanski said, via Pro Football Talk. “Very confident in the amount of work he’s gotten to date throughout the spring and summer, and he’ll be ready to roll Week One.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Justin Fields said he put his best foot forward during training camp and has faith in HC Mike Tomlin to make the best decision on who will start.

“I think I’ve shown what I can do,” Fields said, via ESPN. “I think the time that I did have with the [first team] practicing in training camp, I think that went well. I think we grew a lot each and every day, but at the end of the day, it’s not up to me. I mean, I’m just going to come in here every day, each and every day, the same person, being a leader for this team and work my butt off, and everything else will be handled.”

Tomlin spoke about what he hopes to see from Fields as the team continues forward in their quest to decide who will start at quarterback.

“I want to see him show some of the things that we’ve seen out here in the practice setting,” Tomlin said of what he expects from Fields on Saturday. “Much like I’ve talked about the offensive unit. We’ve had some really good days and shown a really high floor with the potential for splash plays, and so I want to see it in the stadium. I’m in the mindset that it’s a dry rehearsal, man. I want to see the fruit of the labor that I’ve seen out here on the practice field. We’ve had some really awesome practice days and shown really good consistency and fundamentals and splash-play ability, but I haven’t seen it in stadium yet. In a perfect world, I’d like to see that in the stadium before I move on to provide reps for some other guys that are trying to get a job for themselves.”